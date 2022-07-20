LIVE – Kawasaki Frontale-PSG: the composition in 3-4-1-2 with Mbappé, Messi and Neymar
Neymar shoots the first shot of the game
Neymar is the first to shine in this meeting. The Brazilian slams a nice shot but the Korean Sung-Ryong Jung deflects well.
Very mobile Donnarumma
On a new counter from Kawasaki, Gianluigi Donnarumma left his area and warded off the danger. The Italian goalkeeper is already on the pace.
The 11 Parisians lined up by Galtier
The PSG eleven in the first act. She looks great on this team.
Kimpembe already in good shape
Big comeback from Kimpembe. After Vitinha lost the ball in the midfield, Leandro Damiao found himself at the entrance to the area but saw Presnel Kimpembe sign a big tackle to ward off the danger.
Paris takes control of the ball
PSG are looking to take control of the ball. But Kylian Mbappé seems to have taken a little hit and limps slightly. But in the process the attacker places an acceleration and crosses. It is safe for the Japanese goalkeeper.
Let’s go !
The meeting begins. Note that Kawasaki has a certain Leandro Damiao at the forefront of his attack.
A former great hope of Brazilian football, the now 32-year-old striker was once mentioned at PSG several years ago.
The show starts in Japan
Before the stars of PSG, place for Miyavi
Messi winner at the applause meter
The meeting will not start until 12:30 p.m. but PSG will benefit from an opening ceremony with Japanese rock star Miyavi. In the meantime, Lionel Messi ignited the 80,000 fans present in the stands when the line-ups were announced.
Paredes, Verratti and Navas absent from the scoresheet
Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Keylor Navas are not on the scoresheet for the match against Kawasaki.
The composition of PSG
Christophe Galtier, PSG coach, lines up a 3-4-1-2 composition for the friendly match against Kawazaki Frontale, this Wednesday (12:30 p.m.). Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are starters.
The composition of PSG: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Gueye, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi – Neymar, Mbappé
80,000 people to attend the match!
The national stadium of Japan is sold out for this poster between Kawasaki Frontale and PSG. Before the meeting, an opening ceremony is scheduled in the presence of Miyavi, Japanese singer and guitarist.
At the end of the match, PSG should perform a lap of honor before participating in a quick photo shoot.
PA
PSG readjusts its preparation for the Champions Trophy
In view of the difficult weather conditions due to the heat (30 degrees on average since the arrival in Tokyo) and humidity (70% minimum), PSG has decided to modify its program. To optimize its preparation for the Champions Trophy scheduled for July 31 in Tel Aviv, the Parisian players will finally return to Paris on Tuesday. Or in the wake of the last match of the tour in Osaka against Gamba. Training will be scheduled as soon as they arrive in Paris, before take-off for Israel scheduled for July 29. Decisions taken by sports advisor Luis Campos in agreement with Christophe Galtier.
PA
Kawasaki Frontale, J-League Champion
The Kawasaki Frontale is the team that won the last J-League championship, 13 points ahead of the second (Yokohama FM). For her last league game, she won very easily against Gamba Osaka (4-0) that PSG will face next Monday.
PA
First game in Japan for PSG
After beating Quevilly in a friendly on Friday, PSG flew to Japan. Three preparation matches are on the program for the Parisian players, the first this Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. against Kawasaki Frontale.