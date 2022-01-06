Live Lazio – Empoli: 1-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Olympic

City: Rome

Capacity: 72698 spectators14:12

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lazio-Empoli direct written match, valid for the twentieth matchday of Serie A.14:12

Maurizio Sarri’s men and Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men return to the field after the Christmas break. The hosts are eighth in the standings with 31 points, four more than the guests, in ninth place. Lazio is back from two consecutive victories against Genoa and Venice and is looking for continuity to chase the Champions League zone, currently 7 points away.14:16

Empoli, on the other hand, wants to go back to winning after the draw at La Spezia and the home defeat against Milan, which came in the last match of 2021. The Tuscans’ latest success is dated 12 December, at the Maradona Stadium in Naples. Just away Andreazzoli’s men have obtained five of their eight total victories, also beating Juventus.14:19

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Lazio take the field with a 4-3-3: Strakosha – Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj – Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto – Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Patric, Vavro, Radu, Lazzari, Leiva, Basic, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Muriqi, Raul Moro.14:23

OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Empoli takes the field with a 4-3-1-2: Vicario – Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi – Zurkowski, Ricci, Henderson – Bajrami – La Mantia, Di Francesco. Available: Ujkani, Furlan, Pezzola, Viti, Marchizza, Fiamozzi, Stulac, Bandinelli, Asllani, Pinamonti, Mancuso.14:26

Sarri finds Ciro Immobile from the first minute, back available after being negativized by Covid. Also owners Luis Alberto and Hysaj, out in the match won in Venice. Strakosha confirmed in goal, while Pedro and Felipe Anderson win the ballot with Zaccagni, who starts from the bench.14:28

Andreazzoli changes the attack compared to the match lost against Milan. The team’s top scorer, Andrea Pinamonti, ends up on the bench, while Cutrone is not available. In their place start owners La Mantia and Di Francesco. A change also in defense, where Ismajli takes over Romagnoli.14:30

Almost everything ready at the Olympic Stadium. In a few moments the referee Antonio Giua will start the match.14:30

Starting whistle for LAZIO-EMPOLI. The first ball of the match is played by the guests.14:32

4 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR EMPOLI! Misunderstanding between Hysaj and Strakosha, with the Albanian goalkeeper arriving late on the back pass of his partner and knocking out Di Francesco.14:37

6 ‘ GOAL! Lazio 0-1 EMPOLI! Nedim Bajrami Network! The guest number 10 displaces Strakosha and gives the Tuscans the advantage. Look at the player profile Nedim Bajrami14:40

8 ‘ GOAL! Lazio 0-2 EMPOLI! Szymon Żurkowski Network! Great action by the Tuscans with Stojanovic serving Bajrami in the penalty area. The Albanian starts a cross-shot at the near post, Di Francesco is stopped by Luiz Felipe, but Zurkoswki pounces on the loose ball who, all alone, has no difficulty in beating Strakosha. Look at the player’s profile Szymon Zurkowski14:42

10 ‘ WARNED Fabiano Parisi for a deduction on Felipe Anderson.14:42

13 ‘ An angry reaction to Lazio’s double disadvantage, which raises the pace to put the opponents in difficulty.14:45

14 ‘ GOAL! LAZIO 1-2 Empoli! Network of Ciro Immobile! Nice cross on the near post by Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile anticipates everyone and beats Vicario by spitting the ball on the far post. Look at the card of the player Ciro Immobile14:47

16 ‘ WHAT A CLOSURE OF UNERBI! Another great action by Empoli, with La Mantia who cuts behind the biancoceleste defense, is served by Di Francesco and puts a low cross that crosses the small area and is removed by Acerbi before Henderson can intervene.14:49

18 ‘ WARNED Luiz Felipe for a hard entry on Parisi.14:50

21 ‘ Very high pace and splendid match at the Olimpico. Lazio pushes in search of a draw, but Empoli has already shown that they can hurt on the counterattack.14:54

23 ‘ Game stopped in Rome. Acerbi collapses to the ground with a muscle problem and immediately calls the gearbox.14:55

25 ‘ First substitution for Lazio. Francesco Acerbi can’t make it, Patric in his place.14:57

26 ‘ Immobile tried! The Lazio captain enters the area, takes the ball to the left and kicks at the near post. Vicar is attentive and blocks.14:58

27 ‘ Attempt from the edge by Milinkovic-Savic, whose left-handed ends up in Vicario’s safe arms.14:59

29 ‘ CROSS OF FELIPE ANDERSON! Perfect restart of Lazio, with Hysaj stealing the ball from Ricci and serving Luis Alberto. The Spaniard enters the area and leaves the heel ball to Felipe Anderson, who controls and kicks by hitting the top of the crossbar.15:02

31 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FOR LAZIO! Luis Alberto’s corner kick, Vicario’s smanacciata, Luiz Felipe’s sure-shot header, but Luperto takes the place of his goalkeeper and thwarts the threat.15:03

32 ‘ Another interruption at the Olimpico. Muscle problem also for Parisi, who remains on the ground in pain.15:04

33 ‘ First substitution for Empoli. Not even Fabiano Parisi can make it, Riccardo Marchizza enters.15:05

33 ‘ WARNED Riccardo Marchizza for a late intervention on Felipe Anderson.15:06

36 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: For the first time in its history, Empoli scored two goals in the first eight minutes of a SerieA match.15:08

37 ‘ Another attempt from outside Milinkovic-Savic, whose neck shot is deflected by Zurkowski and ends in a corner.15:09

40 ‘ Pedro tried! The Spaniard returns to the right at the edge of the area and tries the powerful shot, which ends up just above the crossbar of Vicario’s goal.15:13

43 ‘ Nice exit from Vicario, who anticipates the conclusion of Milinkovic-Savic, found in the penalty area by a cross from Hysaj.15:15

45 ‘ Given three minutes of injury time.15:18