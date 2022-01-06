Live Lazio – Empoli: 2-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Olympic

City: Rome

Capacity: 72698 spectators14:12

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lazio-Empoli direct written match, valid for the twentieth matchday of Serie A.14:12

Maurizio Sarri’s men and Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men return to the field after the Christmas break. The hosts are eighth in the standings with 31 points, four more than the guests, in ninth place. Lazio is back from two consecutive victories against Genoa and Venice and is looking for continuity to chase the Champions League zone, currently 7 points away.14:16

Empoli, on the other hand, wants to go back to winning after the draw at La Spezia and the home defeat against Milan, which came in the last match of 2021. The Tuscans’ latest success is dated 12 December, at the Maradona Stadium in Naples. Just away Andreazzoli’s men have obtained five of their eight total victories, also beating Juventus.14:19

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Lazio take the field with a 4-3-3: Strakosha – Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj – Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto – Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Patric, Vavro, Radu, Lazzari, Leiva, Basic, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Muriqi, Raul Moro.14:23

OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Empoli takes the field with a 4-3-1-2: Vicario – Stojanovic, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi – Zurkowski, Ricci, Henderson – Bajrami – La Mantia, Di Francesco. Available: Ujkani, Furlan, Pezzola, Viti, Marchizza, Fiamozzi, Stulac, Bandinelli, Asllani, Pinamonti, Mancuso.14:26

Sarri finds Ciro Immobile from the first minute, back available after being negativized by Covid. Also owners Luis Alberto and Hysaj, out in the match won in Venice. Strakosha confirmed in goal, while Pedro and Felipe Anderson win the ballot with Zaccagni, who starts from the bench.14:28

Andreazzoli changes the attack compared to the match lost against Milan. The team’s top scorer, Andrea Pinamonti, ends up on the bench, while Cutrone is not available. In their place start owners La Mantia and Di Francesco. A change also in defense, where Ismajli takes over Romagnoli.14:30

Almost everything ready at the Olympic Stadium. In a few moments the referee Antonio Giua will start the match.14:30

Starting whistle for LAZIO-EMPOLI. The first ball of the match is played by the guests.14:32

4 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR EMPOLI! Misunderstanding between Hysaj and Strakosha, with the Albanian goalkeeper arriving late on the back pass of his partner and knocking out Di Francesco.14:37

6 ‘ GOAL! Lazio 0-1 EMPOLI! Nedim Bajrami Network! The guest number 10 displaces Strakosha and gives the Tuscans the advantage. Look at the player profile Nedim Bajrami14:40

8 ‘ GOAL! Lazio 0-2 EMPOLI! Szymon Żurkowski Network! Great action by the Tuscans with Stojanovic serving Bajrami in the penalty area. The Albanian starts a cross-shot at the near post, Di Francesco is stopped by Luiz Felipe, but Zurkoswki pounces on the loose ball who, all alone, has no difficulty in beating Strakosha. Look at the player’s profile Szymon Zurkowski14:42

10 ‘ WARNED Fabiano Parisi for a deduction on Felipe Anderson.14:42

13 ‘ An angry reaction to Lazio’s double disadvantage, which raises the pace to put the opponents in difficulty.14:45

14 ‘ GOAL! LAZIO 1-2 Empoli! Network of Ciro Immobile! Nice cross on the near post by Milinkovic-Savic, Immobile anticipates everyone and beats Vicario by spitting the ball on the far post. Look at the card of the player Ciro Immobile14:47

16 ‘ WHAT A CLOSURE OF UNERBI! Another great action by Empoli, with La Mantia who cuts behind the biancoceleste defense, is served by Di Francesco and puts a low cross that crosses the small area and is removed by Acerbi before Henderson can intervene.14:49

18 ‘ WARNED Luiz Felipe for a hard entry on Parisi.14:50

21 ‘ Very high pace and splendid match at the Olimpico. Lazio pushes in search of a draw, but Empoli has already shown that they can hurt on the counterattack.14:54

23 ‘ Game stopped in Rome. Acerbi collapses to the ground with a muscle problem and immediately calls the gearbox.14:55

25 ‘ First substitution for Lazio. Francesco Acerbi can’t make it, Patric in his place.14:57

26 ‘ Immobile tried! The Lazio captain enters the area, takes the ball to the left and kicks at the near post. Vicar is attentive and blocks.14:58

27 ‘ Attempt from the edge by Milinkovic-Savic, whose left-handed ends up in Vicario’s safe arms.14:59

29 ‘ CROSS OF FELIPE ANDERSON! Perfect restart of Lazio, with Hysaj stealing the ball from Ricci and serving Luis Alberto. The Spaniard enters the area and leaves the heel ball to Felipe Anderson, who controls and kicks by hitting the top of the crossbar.15:02

31 ‘ OPPORTUNITY FOR LAZIO! Luis Alberto’s corner kick, Vicario’s smanacciata, Luiz Felipe’s sure-shot header, but Luperto takes the place of his goalkeeper and thwarts the threat.15:03

32 ‘ Another interruption at the Olimpico. Muscle problem also for Parisi, who remains on the ground in pain.15:04

33 ‘ First substitution for Empoli. Not even Fabiano Parisi can make it, Riccardo Marchizza enters.15:05

33 ‘ WARNED Riccardo Marchizza for a late intervention on Felipe Anderson.15:06

36 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: For the first time in its history, Empoli scored two goals in the first eight minutes of a SerieA match.15:08

37 ‘ Another attempt from outside Milinkovic-Savic, whose neck shot is deflected by Zurkowski and ends in a corner.15:09

40 ‘ Pedro tried! The Spaniard returns to the right at the edge of the area and tries the powerful shot, which ends up just above the crossbar of Vicario’s goal.15:13

43 ‘ Nice exit from Vicario, who anticipates the conclusion of Milinkovic-Savic, found in the penalty area by a cross from Hysaj.15:15

45 ‘ Given three minutes of injury time.15:18

45 ‘+ 3’ The first half of LAZIO-EMPOLI ends: 1-2. Toscani ahead at the Olimpico.15:21

A very fun match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, where Empoli immediately took the double advantage, scoring in the 6 ‘and 8’. First the penalty kick awarded by Giua for Stakosha’s foul on Di Francesco is transformed by Bajrami, then Zurkowski is the quickest to collect a loose ball in the penalty area, finding the double goal. Lazio’s reaction is vehement and materializes in the 14th minute, with Immobile’s winning header, served perfectly by Milinkovic-Savic. The game goes on at a very high pace, with the two teams both close to scoring. Lazio, in particular, also hit a crossbar with Felipe Anderson.15:28

Sarri’s team will probably focus on Felipe Anderson’s speed to put Marchizza in difficulty, already booked during the first half. Another tactical weapon that Empoli could suffer is the long ball to look for Milinkovic-Savic, physically more structured than all the Tuscan defenders. Andreazzoli, for his part, will probably not change his tactical approach, trying to wait and then turn the ball to hit Lazio on the counterattack.15:31

46 ‘ Second substitution for Empoli. Szymon Żurkowski outside, Filippo Bandinelli inside.15:37

46 ‘ The second half of LAZIO-EMPOLI begins. It starts from the result of 1-2.15:37

46 ‘ WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR PEDRO! Marchizza loses the ball at the exit, Immobile immediately serves Pedro to the limit and the Spaniard kicks first, but his conclusion ends just high.15:39

49 ‘ Stojanovic remains on the ground, hit hard on the ankle by Pedro.15:41

50 ‘ Another conclusion from outside Lazio, with Luis Alberto who tries to surprise Vicario at the near post, but does not find the door.15:42

52 ‘ WARNED Pedro for a hard entry on Ricci.15:44

55 ‘ Very high pace also in this start of the second half. You go from one part of the field to the other without a break.15:47

58 ‘ Restart of Empoli culminating in Bandinelli’s shot from outside, which ends quite high.15:50

59 ‘ LUIS ALBERTO TRIED! Great Lazio action involving Felipe Anderson, Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic, who supports with his sole for Luis Alberto’s first shot, centimeters from the post.15:51

59 ‘ Second substitution for Lazio. Danilo Cataldi exits, Lucas Leiva enters.15:52

59 ‘ Third substitution for Lazio. Outside Pedro, inside Mattia Zaccagni.15:52

62 ‘ ADVERTISEMENT Adam Marušić for a foul on the edge of the area on Di Francesco.15:54

63 ‘ Third substitution for Empoli. Nedim Bajrami leaves room for Leo Štulac.15:55