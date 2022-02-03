LIVE – Lazio, protest in Formello: chants and banners against Lotito and Tare

UPDATE 14:02 – Lazio anthem and at the end thunderous applause of those present and biancocelesti smoke bombs.

UPDATE 13:57 – “Presumptuous of shit, this presumption has broken the c ** o! The money does not know what happens to it. Lazio is the sixth catchment area. The money to make a sports program is never there , Lazio only serves him for his dirty business “ this is the speech made to the microphones.

UPDATE 13:53 – “We are here for these 18 years of shame, of abuse. 18 years that you broke the c *** o” applause of those present. Not even Tare was spared, defined as “his squire (clear the reference to Lotito, ed)”.

UPDATE AT 13:50 – The choirs for Sergio Cragnotti start. “A president, there is only one president” followed by “There is only Sergio Caragnotti”

UPDATE 13:48 – “Lotito chases the deaf, chases the deaf. Lotito chases the deaf” clear the reference to the problems of the liquidity index and the market that have been blocking Lazio for more than a year and a half. Another banner that appears on the walls and that does not need to be explained: “Shame!”.

UPDATE AT 13:45 – Even Igli Tare is not spared. For the diesse there is the chorus: “Tare, Tare, you hear this voice … vaf ***** it”.

UPDATE 13:40 – The Lazio fans are stale and make their disappointment felt. Lotito is the number one goal. “Lotito is enough to steal” “Go away Go away Go to Salerno”, “We Lotito don’t want it” are the choirs sung in these minutes. The fans increase and there are about a thousand outside the eagles sports center.

UPDATE AT 13:35 – The banner signed by Ultras Lazio is displayed: “Another market marked by mediocrity, Lotito you are not worthy of this club”.

UPDATE AT 1.30pm – The choirs start at the president’s address. “Lotito piece of m *** a” and “You owe it to annà” are the first in tune.

The dispute in Formello is triggered. As announced in recent days by Ultras Lazio, appointment today at 13 in front of the biancoceleste sports center. There are many reasons that led to this dispute: from the disappointing transfer market to the expensive tickets. The fans feel abandoned by a club that does not seem to be interested in the good of Lazio. “Ridiculous and improvised transfer market, the result of a project that does not exist ” read the statement. Hundreds gathered in front of the gates to shout their dissatisfaction. The players, meanwhile, begin to enter the training program at 3 pm.

UPDATING