LIVE LBA – 13a: Banco Sassari spreads in the final against Fortitudo Kigili

Today’s second recovery of the 13th matchday, which should have taken place on 26 December 2021. is the one that sees the PalaDozza Fortitudo Kigili Bologna, after the success in the salvation challenge against Varese, host the Banco di Sardegna Sassari, fresh from the ko of Cremona. The duo ball is at 20.30, with live Discovery +. Referees: Roberto Begnis, Fabrizio Paglialunga, Matteo Boninsegna.

1st quarter: at 5 ’12-11. At 10 ’24-19.

2nd quarter: at 15 ’39-35. At 20 ’49-52.

3rd quarter: at 25 ’56-64. At 30 ’68-75.

4th quarter: at 35 ’79-88. At 40 ’84-103.

Dinamo Banco di Sardegna raises its head and imposes itself at PalaDozza on Fortitudo Bologna: the men of coach Piero Bucchi do not start very well, letting the hosts escape even on +10. It is Gerald Robinson (20 pt, 5rb, 9 as) who leads the Banco in key moments: opening the comeback in the second fraction – where thanks to the 13-0 break with the ballistic performances of Bendzius (20 pt, 9 rb), Kruslin (10 pt) and Logan (18), the islanders close ahead at the long interval (49-52) – and deciding the match in the final minutes. In the second half Dinamo changes face and manages to control the advantage with greater solidity, thanks to a good job in rebounding, especially offensive (13 ro 27 rd) and excellent percentages in shooting from outside: decisive under the planks Christian Mekowulu, called to a reaction after the colorless performance in Cremona, which ends with 20 points, 7/8 shooting and 8 rebounds. In the last quarter, when Fortitudo tries to get closer, it is Robinson who closes the match with authority by signing 5 points in a row that drag the Banco over one hundred points (84-103).

The victory of PalaDozza gives Dinamo confidence and energy, which tomorrow will return to the island to prepare for the third game in seven days: on Sunday at PalaSerradimigni Trento is expected in the lunch match for the recovery of the 14th day.

Starting five Sassari with Robinson, Kruslin, Burnell, Bendzius and Mekowulu, Bologna, responds with Frazier, Aradori, Durham, Charalampopoulos and Totè. The hosts start strong with a 5-0 mini break by the Benzing-Frazier duo; Burnell from the arc slips the first points of the Banco but Aradori places a 5-0 that signs the first fortitudino extension. Mekowulu signs up on the scoresheet and Dinamo writes a 10-0 relying on the warm hands of Kruslin and Bendzius from 6.75 and is 12-17. Bolognese reaction with 6 points in a row by Totè who signs the counter-overtake by winning the challenge with the Sassari center, the first quarter ends 24-19. Logan opens the dance in the second fraction from the arc, Gentile with basket and one extends the Sassari break. The second triple from the Professor says -1 (33-32) but Effe’s reaction is relentless: the hosts bomb from the arch and write +10 (47-37). But it is 2 ‘from the interval that Banco raises his head led by the leadership Gerald Robinson, the first to reach double figures (11 points, 5/8 of three, 5 as): the American from Nashville slips 7 consecutive points , the biancoblu build a 13-0 break by bombarding with 57% (8/14) from three with Logan and Kruslin. Diop’s free throws send the teams to rest at 49-52. Dinamo extends the break of the first half until 21-3: Bendzius bombs from the arc, Mekowulu attacks the iron continuously and goes into double figures. Dinamo writes the advantage in double figures, thanks also to the good work in offensive rebound (10), at 52-62. Robinson, Logan and Bendzius (at 16) retouch the maximum advantage on +13, Effe shortens thanks to an offensive blackout of the islanders of almost 2’30 ”: Bendzing and Totè shorten, Mekowulu unlocks the Banco. At 30 ‘the scoreboard says 68-75. At the start of the fourth fraction the men of coach Piero Bucchi dig the gap led by a sumptuous Mekowulu (19 points and 6 rebounds) who also hits from the bow, Fortitudo does not lose heart with bombard with Procida. To answer Logan and Mekowulu who, with the 2 + 1, signs the +15 Sassari (73-88). The hosts write a 6-0 break, we want to talk on the Banco bench. Kruslin and Robinson bring the advantage over the double digits, Frazier and Aradori try the last connection to the match but it is Gerald Robinson who pushes the opponents back. With 5 points in a row, basket and one and support for the glass, the former Roma player puts an end: at PalaDozza he ends 84-103.

Fortitudo Bologna – Dinamo Banco di Sardegna 84-103

Partials: 24-19; 25-33; 19-23; 16-28.

Progressives: 24-19; 49-52; 68-75; 84-103.

Fortitudo Bologna. Frazier 15, Gudmundsson 6, Aradori 15, Mancinelli, Durham 5, Benzing 10, Charalampopoulos 11, Totè 17, Groselle, Borra. Herds Antimo Martino

Assist: Durham (4) – Rebounds: Durham (6)

Dynamo. Logan 18, Robinson 20, Kruslin 10, Gandini, Devecchi, Treier 2, Chessa, Burnell 3, Bendzius 18, Mekowulu 20, Gentile 6, Diop 6. Att. Piero Bucchi

Assist: Robinson (9) – Rebounds: Bendzius (9)