LIVE LBA – Delia leads the success of Trieste over Treviso

Tonight we play at PalaVerde for the recovery of the 15th day of the championship (last leg) of Serie A 2021-22. On the field Nutribullet Treviso, returning from Turkey after the defeat against Darussafaka, and Allianz Trieste. The halberd team is complete, only the assistant coach Legovich is absent. Among the hosts, Jurkatamm was absent, injured on Tuesday, and almost certainly the center Henry Sims.

1st quarter – Jones / Akele and it’s 7-0. Corey Davis for the first two of Trieste, but in the 4 ‘he is 12-2. Mian sets his team in motion with two triples, Banks signs 16-11 on 5 ‘. Sokolowski and Grazulis put hay in the farmhouse, Treviso does not sink and so Delia can close with the free throws of 25-24.

2nd quarter – Imbrò and Akele score a 4-0 return on the pitch, but Cavaliero and Campani prevent Nutribullet from escaping. Triple by chillo and Davis, then we arrive at 15 ‘at 36-33 again with Chillo. Technical to Sokolowski, Banks scores the free. Sokolowski and Russell win a 5-0 which calls Ciani 41-34 timeout. Bortolani signs the +9 with 1’40 “. Cavaliero patches up with two consecutive triples, at 20 ‘he is 45-40.

3rd quarter – Jones scores first, but it is Allianz who set the break with a pass +10 (47-50) with 6’57 “. Sokolowski and Banks from three points to keep the +3 host. Sokolowski manages to equalize again at altitude 59 with 2’41 “. Russell puts Treviso’s head ahead, but Trieste’s 0-6 overturns the leadership again with Deangeli at 36 seconds. Dimsa’s triple and Banks’ basket make 64-67.

4th quarter – Trieste opens the fourth with a 7-0 run, six from Konate who then takes the technical. Free of Sokolowski, then Dimsa’s bomb for -6. Answers on drain Banks. Imbrò tries to load the team on his shoulders and thanks to the technician in Davis, Nutribullet returns to -6 with 4 ‘to play. Treviso, however, suffers from the presence of Delia under the basket after Bortolani’s -5 triple. With 16 sceondi to play, unsportsmanlike sanctioned to Banks: Sokolowski scores the free of 88-92 but Dimsa wastes the additional possession with a wrong pass for Jones. Mian closes the game with two free throws: Trieste beats Treviso with the final score of 88-94.

TREVISO: Dimsa 20, Jones 19 + 8r, Sokolowski 15, Imbrò 10, Akele 7, Russell 5, Bortolani 5, Faggian 2.

TRIESTE: Delia 23 + 9r, Banks 19, Mian 12, Davis 10, Cavaliero 8, Grazulis 8 + 10r, Deangeli 4, Campani 2.