LIVE LBA – Melli leads the success of Milan in Trento

The updates of the match between Dolomiti Energia Trentino and AX Armani Exchange Milano, valid for the 19th matchday of Serie A.


1Q – With a 6-0 run, Milan immediately tries to stretch to 6-12. After coach Molin’s timeout, Trento tries to react with Caroline’s triple but continues to chase even touching the -7. Reynolds protagonist in the final of the period and allows Trento to close the first quarter down by 4 points, 19-23. 10 points by Nicolò Melli for Olimpia already.


2Q – Just Melli opens a second balanced period. Trento manages to shorten with Williams and Flaccadori who sign the -1. Olimpia restarts, triple from a distance by Troy Daniels of 35-40. Then Reynolds and Forray’s triple ended the period 40-40.


3Q – Saunders leads his team, Hall equalizes. Then partial Milan that with the bombs of Melli and Hall goes to 48-57. With two triples in a row Reynolds reduces the difference between the two teams again, then Baldasso’s stoppage and shot closes the period 54-59.


4Q – Great moment of Baldasso who grinds points for Olimpia. Bradford from three leads a partial of Trento that equalized the accounts at 66-66. A Messina timeout stops the game and a 6-0 counter-overtake for Olimpia. Bentil replies to Flaccadori. Then Melli goes over the iron for the new +6 and in tap-in shortly after for the 70-79. Reynolds closes the game with a triple: Milan wins 73-79.


TABLE:


DOLOMITI ENERGIA TRENTINO: Bradford 8, Williams 13, Reynolds 19, Conti, Morina, Forray 10, Flaccadori 8, Saunders 8, Mezzanotte, Dell’Anna, Ladurner, Caroline 7. Coach Molin.


ARMANI EXCHANGE MILAN: Melli 27, Grant 5, Leoni ne, Tarczewski, Ricci, Biligha, Hall 11, Baldasso 16, Daniels 5, Alviti 7, Bentil 8. Coach Messina.

