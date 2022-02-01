LIVE LBA – Trieste is lost in the final, Napoli with Marini goes to the box office

There is also a Monday Night on the 18th day of the Serie A championship (third return): at the PalaBarbuto GeVi Napoli and Allianz Trieste face off. The Campania region made his debut for the newcomer Luca Vitali in place of the cut Jeremy Pargo. The first leg won by the Giulians 77-75 thanks to the free players of Delia’s victory.

1st quarter – McDuffie and Lynch bring the first points of the match, but Trieste’s reaction is quick 4-5 with a dunk by Grazulis with 7’48 “. for 11-11 at 5 ‘. Banks leads the Allianz, but the triple from Velicka and McDuffie launch Napoli, which keeps the Julians on the sidelines almost all the time with a partial 15-2 and Marcos Delia in the line for the 2 / 2 with nine seconds to the siren Luca vitali has already made his debut and in closing he needs an assist to McDuffie for the 28-17 at 10 ‘.

2nd quarter – Eric Lombardi and Campogrande’s triple at 11 ‘for 30-20. McDuffie is always the iradiddio of tonight even in the line, Banks holds a shot for Trieste, like Delia 34-24 with 7’58 “. Parks, formerly on duty, also scores, but Mian’s triple shortens after Rich’s loss. Vitali for Velicka and Napoli loses a few bars. The halberdened counterbreak travels with the triple from Banks and again Fabio Mian 38-33 with 5’49 “. Parks starts the scoreboard again, but Davis and again Mian from three, left alone guilty, for 40-38 with 4’15 “. Velicka and Uglietti increase the pace of the Neapolitans, Lombardi removes the connection with a triple. Banks from two and Parks, who exceeds 10 personal, from three 46-40. There are 140 seconds left, intense, at the interval when Mian scores from two. The new partial of GeVi is 10-3, with 14 seconds available also the last shot available. Velicka brings the ball and launches an assist to Uglietti after Sacripanti’s timeout. Ball on the iron that goes into the hands of Corey Davis, who flies on the counterattack, makes the arrest and shot at 6.75 just in time for the buzzer beater. at 20 ’56-48.

3rd quarter – 20 “for Parks’ basket, two more for Rich before Delia’s 1/2 on the line 60-49. Two wrong triples in the same action in Napoli are punished by that of Mian. Velicka leans on the basket as he enters in the 24 ‘, and the reply is by the usual Mian who, however, misses the additional with 6’33 “. Small GeVi crisis that runs out of the bonus. Banks’ 2 + 1 arrives and Davis’ basket for 62-59 at 25 ‘, so Sacripanti takes the timeout to frame the quintet. Instead it is Mian who equalizes with the triple, then Trieste fails to overtake, Rich and Grazulis maintain parity at 64 with 3 ‘. Zerini in the line raises the GeVi, Delia manages to miss a couple of occasions, and then takes Marini’s block after Velicka collides with a teammate on the counterattack. Rich also lost with 1’09 “, and went close to taking technical. He doesn’t stop and then the whistle arrives, sacrosanct. Mian scores the free of -1. Cavaliero from three signs the overtaking. Rich assist for Zerini, again Equality Cavaliero on the line with three free throws and 19.7 seconds 3/3 Rich manages to be blocked by Campogrande is 68-71 in the 30th minute.

4th quarter – Cavaliero scores five points in the 31st minute, there is only Zerini with three to counter him 71-76. With 8’01 “McDuffie sets two free throws; Marini presses Cavaliero, Deangeli receives on the corner and from the failed triple the counterattack of Marini, who scores and is fouled. Free after Ciani’s timeout. Wrong free return. Konate crushes the restart. Confused actions alternate, Konate crushes again but on the iron, Uglietti recovers and loses the ball, with 6’23 “Marini finds two free on the counterattack and some discussion with Cavaliero 77-78 with 6’03”. Bonus exhausted for Trieste . Marini sprints on the counterattack and returns to the line 79-78. Then the technician is called for flopping and Banks sets the free in the 35 ‘. Back to score, and from three, McDuffie with Zerini adding two free throws. Banks passes, but then Grazulis in tap-in from attack rebound -3. Allianz defends well but another lost (number 18 in the match) for the poorly served Delia. Naples, however, does not have the knockout blow with 3 in his hands ‘at the siren the race is really rough. Mian-Parks collision, who remains on the ground do leaning on his shoulder. For Parks it is also the fifth foul, he gives way to Velicka with 2’13 “. Mian in the line scores only one. Rich lost, Davis does not equalize and the ball flies empty on both sides of the field. In the end Marini is free for a bomb and makes no mistake 87-82 with Ciani’s timeout and 37 seconds at the end. But the Allianz continues to make confusion in attack, Marini finds the line in yet another gypsy and scores 2/2 with 15 seconds, more Ciani’s timeout, but nothing more happens and ends 89-82, closing the series of five consecutive defeats of the Neapolitan team.

The comment: Trieste’s 20 turnovers and 5 blocks suffered cannot be seen if you think you want to win away from home. Yet a Napoli that still licks its wounds is an affordable opponent, the break at the interval lacks consistency and when the Allianz comes back – deserved resilience – it takes all the Neapolitan pride to avoid the home collapse. Cavaliero’s extraordinary blaze (13 intense minutes) stops in front of the fatigue of the identity card, Banks is not too lucid in the final. Marini understands everything and his forays are really bad for the Julians.

GeVi Naples – Allianz Trieste 89-82. Boxscore: 22p + 8r McDuffie, 13 Parks, 11 Velicka and Marini, 9 Zerini and Rich, 7 Lombardi and Lynch for Naples; 21 Mian, 17 Banks, 13 Cavaliero, 10 Davis, 6 Delia, Konate and Grazulis, 3 Campogrande for Trieste.