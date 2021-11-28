Live LIVE Rome-Turin, official: Diawara is there, ok Zaniolo-Abraham – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Mourinho’s Giallorossi are looking for the second consecutive victory in the league, essential to remain clinging to the fast Champions train

At 6 pm, at the stadium Olympic the challenge between Rome And Turin. Mourinho’s Giallorossi are looking for the second consecutive victory in the league (the third in a week considering the 4-0 Zorya), essential for holding on to the fast Champions train.

17:00 17:09 – Nov 28 The official formation of the Rome 16:30 16:41 – Nov 28 There Rome arrived at the Olimpico. 15:45 15:55 – Nov 28 There is just over two hours left from the start of the race. Pellegrini should return to Midfield, while Abraham and Zaniolo are preparing to return as a couple in attack

The official formations of Rome-Turin

Rome (3-5-2):Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Zaniolo, Abraham. Available: Fuzato, Boer, Vina, Reynolds, Kumbulla, Darboe, Bove, Perez, Zalewski, Felix, Shomurodov, Borja Mayoral. All: Mourinho

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Good morning; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Belotti. Available: Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Zima, Rincon, Kone, Baselli, Aina, Linetty, Pjaca, Sanabria, Zaza. All .: Juric

Referee: Chiffi. Assistants: Mastrodonato and Pagnotta. Fourth official: Camplone. Var: Banti. Avar: Tolfo

PREMATCH – There Rome shows up with a midfield to be reinvented: “With Cristante And Villar positive to Covid and the disqualification of Veretout 3 players are missing, 2 of whom are absolute owners and a quality option “ he said Mourinho at the press conference. The reconfirmation of Mkhitaryan as a midfield winger, a role in which he showed good things against him Zorya, and the retreat of Pilgrims. In attack the couple could be reconfirmed Zaniolo-Abraham who produced three goals and an assist on Thursday.

WHERE TO SEE – The challenge Rome-Turin will be broadcast exclusively in live streaming by DAZN, starting at 17:30. It will also be visible to its subscribers on smart TVs compatible with the app. For those who prefer it, through DAZN, they will be able to watch the game in live streaming even on their PC or notebook. The commentary will be entrusted to Ricky Buscaglia, with the technical commentary of Alessandro Budel.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – In addition to the long-term patient Spinazzola, Mourinho will have to do without Cristante, Villar – still positive at Covid- e Veretout disqualified. The Special One, however, he will be able to count on the availability of all the central defenders in the squad and on the return among the holders of Pilgrims, kept at rest in the match of Conference League against it Zorya.

CURIOSITY AND BACKGROUND – This afternoon will be the Rome-Turin number 179 between championship and cups. 73 the Giallorossi successes, 48 ​​the draws, 57 the grenade affirmations. The hosts have won 14 of the last 17 matches played at the Olimpico with the team from Cairo which is the most played at home since 1994/95 to date with the best Roma points average (2.5). José Mourinho he faced the Turin twice, in the time of Inter, obtaining a victory and an equal. Juric, for its part, against the Rome has the score of 5 defeats in 6 previous ones.