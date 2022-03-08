Live Liverpool – Inter: 0-1 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Anfield

City: Liverpool

Capacity: 54074 spectators20:54

Everything is ready at Anfield for Liverpool-Inter, a match valid for the second leg of the Uefa Champions League.20:54

Inter will play the qualification in Liverpool and the passage of the round in the final phase.20:55

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-3-3 for Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Salah, Diogo Jota, Mané.20:56

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-5-2 for Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij; Sticks; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Sanchez.20:57

Klopp chooses the starting attack, with Diogo Jota central pivot supported by Salah and Mané. Jones, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara the three in midfield.21:06

The first half of LIVERPOOL-INTER begins. The match is directed by the Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.21:01

4 ‘ Inter starting the attack by pressing the home team high. Inzaghi’s team attacks to look for the first goal.21:04

6 ‘ Inter maneuvers to the left and tries a cross in the center: ball rejected, Dumfries tries a weak goal without worrying Allisson.21:07

10 ‘ Sanchez receives in midfield opening to the left for Perisic who runs to the left and puts in the center, Allisson blocks in high output.21:10

14 ‘ Inter still under pressure, Vidal caught offside after he was released in the area with a through ball. Liverpool in trouble.21:15

16 ‘ Liverpool corner: Alexander-Arnold from the flag in the center for Van Dijk’s header, Handanovic blocks without problems.21:16

20 ‘ Blocked phase of the match, Liverpool have taken measures and keep Inter’s attacks, Inzaghi’s team remains even more proactive.21:21

24 ‘ Now Liverpool are in possession of the ball and maneuver in attack.21:25

27 ‘ Game stopped by the referee at the request of Klopp. Aid in the stands, even by Liverpool doctors, for a fan who had an illness.21:28

30 ‘ Mané catches the ball on the left and goes away to Dumfries who knocks it down and concedes a foul from the left edge of the area to Liverpool.21:30

31 ‘ LIVERPOOL OPPORTUNITY! Alexander-Arnold hits the free-kick directly in the center for Matip’s free-kick header that hits the crossbar!21:31

31 ‘ LIVERPOOL OPPORTUNITY! From corner Alexander-Arnold for the detachment of Van Dijk towards the goal, Skriniar with his head intercepts and sends back to the corner.21:32

34 ‘ Long throw forward for Lautaro, a too long conclusion that ends up quietly in the hands of Allisson.21:36

37 ‘ Corner Inter: cross in the center with the Liverpool defense rejecting outside the area, then Lautaro tries who is stopped in attack.21:38

40 ‘ Another initiative on the left by Inter, with Perisic trying the cross in the center, but good for the central Liverpool to reject outside the box.21:40

40 ‘ WARNED Diogo Jota! Hard foul of the Reds attacker on the edge of the right area on Dumfries.21:41

41 ‘ INTER OPPORTUNITY! Calhanoglu from a free kick tries the direct conclusion that almost surprises Allisson, the diving Reds goalkeeper rejects out.21:42

45 ‘ The referee grants 5 minutes of recovery before the end of the first half.21:46

45 ‘+ 4’ Liverpool try to break through with Salah, but the Nerazzurri defense rejects.21:50

45 ‘+ 4’ WARNED Alexis Sánchez! The Chilean hits Thiago Alcantara with his hammer foot, risking even more than the yellow.21:50

45 ‘+ 6’ VIDAL WARNINGS! Intervention from behind by the Nerazzurri midfielder on Alexander-Arnold.21:51

45 ‘+ 7’ LIVERPOOL OPPORTUNITY! Alexander-Arnold danger from a free-kick from distance, right shot over the barrier that ends just wide. Handanovic was on the trajectory.21:52

45 ‘+ 7’ First half of LIVERPOOL-INTER 0-0. No goals at Anfield in the first 45 ‘.21:53

A first half with several dangerous actions between Liverpool and Inter. Inzaghi’s team starts off aggressively trying to score the first goal and look for a comeback after the 0-2 first leg at San Siro. The most dangerous opportunity is for Liverpool in the 31st minute who hit the crossbar with Matip’s header from Alexander-Arnold’s cross. At the end of time the Reds winger tries a free kick with the conclusion that ends just wide.21:59

45 ‘ De Vrij exits, D’Ambrosio enters. First substitution, at half-time, for Inter.22:08

45 ‘ The second half of LIVERPOOL-INTER 0-0 begins. First ball played by the hosts.22:08

47 ‘ WARNED Robertson!22:11

52 ‘ LIVERPOOL OPPORTUNITY! Defensive inattention of Inter that favors the incursion of Alexander-Arnold, Handanovic comes out empty, Salah takes advantage of it who hits the post with an empty net!22:15

59 ‘ INTER OPPORTUNITY! Lautaro receives at the edge of the area, controls and shoots first with his right, ball deflected for a corner.22:23

61 ‘ Inter still dangerous: Calhanoglu from the left changes everything for D’Ambrosio who hooks and shoots, high conclusion.22:25

61 ‘ GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 INTER! Eurogol by Lautaro Javier Martínez! Sanchez on the left recovers the ball and gives it to Lautaro, the Argentine controls and kicks directly with the right from the top of the left area, an unstoppable conclusion for Allisson and the Nerazzurri advantage. See the player’s profile Lautaro Martínez22:27

63 ‘ EXPELLED Sánchez! Late intervention by the Chilean on Fabinho, Sanchez takes the second yellow card after the bad foul of the first half.22:27

65 ‘ Jones exits, Keita enters. First substitution for Liverpool.22:28

65 ‘ Thiago Alcântara exits, Henderson enters. Second substitution for Liverpool.22:28

68 ‘ After Sanchez is sent off, Liverpool try to put the match to sleep by controlling possession in midfield.22:33

70 ‘ WARNED Mané! The Liverpool striker with his arm wide over Bastoni’s face is yellow for the referee.22:34

73 ‘ Liverpool corner: cross in the center with Handanovic who pushes the ball away from the Nerazzurri area with his fists.22:37

75 ‘ Brozović exits, Gagliardini enters. Second substitution for Inter.22:38

75 ‘ Dumfries exits, Darmian enters. Third substitution for Inter.22:39

75 ‘ Lautaro goes out, Correa enters. Fourth substitution for Inter.22:46

76 ‘ LIVERPOOL OPPORTUNITY! Sadio Mané crosses in the center for Salah who finishes first, but hits the post!22:46

80 ‘ Liverpool maneuver in midfield keeping possession of the ball, Inter pressured on the Reds looking for the right opening to restart.22:44

83 ‘ Substitution Diogo José Teixeira da Silva Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda22:47