Live Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: 2-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Anfield
City: Liverpool
Capacity: 54074 spectators20:59
The formations have been announced and the players are warming up20:59
First half begins.21:00
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).21:01
Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).21:03
Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:07
Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).21:07
Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).21:08
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:08
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:08
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Joel Matip.21:14
Goals! Liverpool 1, Atletico Madrid 0. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.21:14
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:30
Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).21:30
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.21:48
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).21:16
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.21:31
Shot rejected. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box.21:21
Shot rejected. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.21:24
Goals! Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.21:24
Failed attempt. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.21:23
Shot rejected. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Koke assist.21:26
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.21:31
Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).21:28
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:28
Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).21:33
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:36
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).21:54
Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).21:36
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:36
Felipe (Atletico Madrid) was sent off.21:37
Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.21:38
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38
Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).21:38
Koke (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.21:39
Shot saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.21:43
Shot saved. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from very close range is saved under the crossbar. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.21:44
Failed attempt. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.21:46
Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid).21:46
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:46
First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0.21:48