Sports

Live Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: 2-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Anfield
    City: Liverpool
    Capacity: 54074 spectators20:59

  • The formations have been announced and the players are warming up20:59

  • First half begins.21:00

  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01

  • Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).21:01

  • 3 ‘

    Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03

  • 3 ‘

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).21:03

  • 7 ‘

    Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:07

  • 7 ‘

    Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).21:07

  • 8 ‘

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).21:08

  • 8 ‘

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:08

  • 8 ‘

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:08

  • 11 ‘

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Joel Matip.21:14

  • 13 ‘

    Goals! Liverpool 1, Atletico Madrid 0. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.21:14

  • 15 ‘

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:30

  • 15 ‘

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).21:30

  • 15 ‘

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.21:48

  • 16 ‘

    Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).21:16

  • 16 ‘

    Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16

  • 17 ‘

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.21:31

  • 19 ‘

    Shot rejected. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box.21:21

  • 21 ‘

    Shot rejected. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.21:24

  • 21 ‘

    Goals! Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.21:24

  • 23 ‘

    Failed attempt. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.21:23

  • 25 ‘

    Shot rejected. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Koke assist.21:26

  • 25 ‘

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.21:31

  • 28 ‘

    Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).21:28

  • 28 ‘

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:28

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).21:33

  • 33 ‘

    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33

  • 35 ‘

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:36

  • 35 ‘

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).21:54

  • 36 ‘

    Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).21:36

  • 36 ‘

    Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:36

  • 36 ‘

    Felipe (Atletico Madrid) was sent off.21:37

  • 38 ‘

    Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.21:38

  • 38 ‘

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38

  • 38 ‘

    Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).21:38

  • 38 ‘

    Koke (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.21:39

  • 42 ‘

    Shot saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.21:43

  • 42 ‘

    Shot saved. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from very close range is saved under the crossbar. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.21:44

  • 45 ‘

    Failed attempt. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.21:46

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid).21:46

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:46

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0.21:48

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
    0 27 2 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    four medals for Italy on the first day. Michele Lamberti surprises again – OA Sport

    1 day ago

    Paratici has already moved! Latest

    2 days ago

    Live Bologna – Cagliari: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

    3 days ago

    Racist chants in Ibra, Curva Sud Roma closed one shift with conditional

    1 day ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button