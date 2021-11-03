Live Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: 2-0 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Anfield

City: Liverpool

Capacity: 54074 spectators20:59

The formations have been announced and the players are warming up20:59

First half begins.21:00

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:01

Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).21:01

3 ‘ Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03

3 ‘ Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).21:03

7 ‘ Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:07

7 ‘ Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).21:07

8 ‘ Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).21:08

8 ‘ Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:08

8 ‘ Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:08

11 ‘ Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Joel Matip.21:14

13 ‘ Goals! Liverpool 1, Atletico Madrid 0. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.21:14

15 ‘ Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:30

15 ‘ Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).21:30

15 ‘ Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.21:48

16 ‘ Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).21:16

16 ‘ Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16

17 ‘ Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.21:31

19 ‘ Shot rejected. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box.21:21

21 ‘ Shot rejected. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.21:24

21 ‘ Goals! Liverpool 2, Atletico Madrid 0. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.21:24

23 ‘ Failed attempt. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.21:23

25 ‘ Shot rejected. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Koke assist.21:26

25 ‘ Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Konstantinos Tsimikas.21:31

28 ‘ Foul by Koke (Atletico Madrid).21:28

28 ‘ Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:28

33 ‘ Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).21:33

33 ‘ Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33

35 ‘ Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:36

35 ‘ Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).21:54

36 ‘ Foul by Felipe (Atletico Madrid).21:36

36 ‘ Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:36

36 ‘ Felipe (Atletico Madrid) was sent off.21:37

38 ‘ Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.21:38

38 ‘ Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in his own half.21:38

38 ‘ Foul by Sadio Mané (Liverpool).21:38

38 ‘ Koke (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.21:39

42 ‘ Shot saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.21:43

42 ‘ Shot saved. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) header from very close range is saved under the crossbar. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas with a cross.21:44

45 ‘ Failed attempt. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.21:46

45 ‘+ 1’ Foul by Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid).21:46

45 ‘+ 1’ Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in his own half.21:46