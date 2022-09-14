LIVE. Maccabi Haifa-PSG (1-1): Paris mistreated







45+2 mins. – Opportunity for Maccabi Haifa:

Chery, once again, is not attacked at all! After juggling, number 10 has plenty of time to arm at just over 20 yards. His pure shot takes the direction of the goal and it takes a superb save from Donnarumma to save PSG!













37 mins. – Goal for Paris SG:

PSG is back! In his characteristic style, at the start from a standstill, Mbappé accelerates on the left of the surface to leave Sundgren on the spot and center hard. Batubinsika can only push back on Messi who, at six meters, does not spoil the offering!













24 mins. – Goal for Maccabi Haifa:

Maccabi open the scoring! Verratti and Ramos take risks on a raise in the axis and are punished. Abu Fani intercepts and dismisses for Haziza, who continues with a smooth center towards the six meters. On the fallout, Chery dives between Marquinhos and Vitinha to, in extension, punish a helpless Donnarumma!













12 mins. – Opportunity for Paris SG:

PSG replies on the following action. Mbappé still makes the difference in speed. He tries the feint to erase Cohen but, under pressure from Sundgren, he does not master his gesture and fails to conclude!













11 mins. – Opportunity for Maccabi Haifa:

Maccabi has some nerve! At 25 meters, Abu Fani is not attacked and unleashes a vicious strike, with rebound. Donnarumma relaxes to his left and slams a sphere heading towards the frame.





