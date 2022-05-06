LIVE: Marathón marks the third penalty, but Victoria discounts

The Marathón is defeating an unknown Victoria 3-1 at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium corresponding to the first leg of the playoff to the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

In the 27th minute, Harold Fonseca blocked a shot, but left the ball in the area and the young Isaac Castillo took advantage of the rebound to send it to the bottom of the Ceibeño nets.

At the end of the first half, the Green Monster put together a quick counterattack, Mario Martínez opened for Juan Vieyra, he lifted the center, the ball fell to Campana and the Argentine defined a half turn for 2-0.

Starting the second half, the referee Raúl Castro awarded a penalty in favor of the Purslane team for a supposed foul by Hilder Colón on Edwin Solani Solano. The same striker launched the maximum penalty and did not miss, in the 54th minute.

The Victoria reacted almost immediately to discount. In minute 56, Denovan Torres came out of his area badly and took the opportunity to head in a Hilder Colón cross and send the ball into the net.

STARTING LINEUPS:

MARATHON: 25. Denovan Torres, 15. Allans Vargas, 52. José Aguilera, 17. Braian Molina, 31. Reinieri Mayorquín, 8. Luis Garrido, 10. Mario Martínez, 65. Isaac Castillo, 23. Juan Vieyra, 30. Edwin Solani Solano and 18. Lucas Campana.

Trainer: Manuel Keosseian.

VICTORY: one. Harold Fonseca, 2. José Velásquez Colón, 14. Hilder Colón, 18. Arnaldo Urbina, 19. José Danilo Tobías (8. Carlos Róchez, min.46), 20. Marcelo Espinal, 27. Óscar Suazo (17. Marlon Flores, min.55), 7. Alexy Vega, 10. Damin Ramírez (31. Marcelo Canales, min.46), 24. Yaudel Lahera and 9. Marco Tulio Vega.

Trainer: Solomon Nazar.

REFEREE: Raul Castro.