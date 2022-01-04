LIVE MARKET – Arsenal opens on the sale of Aubameyang. Inter, Onana underwent medical examinations. All done for Insigne at Toronto: he will leave Napoli at the end of the season

The winter market session in Italy is officially open and will last until January 31st. Vocegiallorossa.it will keep you updated on the negotiations of the Italian teams and on the main news from abroad.

20:12 – Alessio Da Cruz he is preparing to return to Italy after his Mexican experience at Santos Laguna where he made eight appearances, with three goals, during the opening championship. Cosenza is in fact ready to close for the Dutch class of ’97 and in the last hours, as reported Sportitalia, would have obtained from Parma, owner of the card, the go-ahead for the operation that will be carried out on the basis of the loan.

19:57 – Maurizio Sarri asked for a left-back in January. As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio is back in charge for Fabrizio Angileri, born in 1994 at River Plate.

19:28 – Leeds could soon make a proposal to Cagliari for the card Nahitan Nandez. To say it is Marseillenews which explains how there is not alone Boubacar Kamara for the Bielsa midfield, but also Uruguayan, already sought after during the summer. Valuation of the card around 20 million euros, a sharp decline compared to August.

19:03 – Arsenal can yield Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will consider offers for the farewell of the Gabonese striker in January. On the center forward, in addition to the rumors of a Juventus interested in the loan, there is a request for information from Borussia Dortmund. Aubameyang has reached the Gabonese retreat ahead of the Africa Cup. He writes it tuttoomercatoweb.com.

18:40 – SS Lazio announces that it has temporarily transferred the player until the end of the 2021/22 season Gonzalo Escalante at the Deportivo Alavés.

18:25 – Everton made official on Twitter the arrival of Patterson by Glasgow Rangers.

Our second January arrival ✍️ Welcome, Nathan! pic.twitter.com/lKflKD4EQJ – Everton (@Everton) January 4, 2022

18:05 – Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto, a matter of days and announcements. The Napoli captain, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has accepted the offer of the MLS franchise. According to reports from Sportitalia, Toronto could formalize its engagement – starting from July 2022 – as early as Saturday.

17:47 – Sven Botman remains Milan’s first choice for defense, but the Rossoneri managers are also evaluating possible alternatives. As reported The Gazzetta dello Sport, among the central in the viewfinder there is also Becir Omeragic, a jewel in the strength of Zurich. The option remains in the background, writes the rosy, but slowly gains positions. The Swiss club considers it a valuable piece (the valuation is about 15 million), but the contract expiring in 2023 plays in favor of those who want to invest in its qualities at lower prices. Milan, together with Napoli, are monitoring the situation.

16:50 – According to the newspaper the Republic the imminent farewell of Lorenzo Insigne is part of a broader goal that Napoli has in mind in view of the near future. The priority of the De Laurentiis club would in fact be to lower the salary levels and for this reason at the end of the year, after the captain and after Manolas, they should also greet two other players with heavy salaries, that is Dries Mertens (4.5 million) And Faouzi Ghoulam (3.2 million).

16:10 – The risk of not adding Ferran Torres to the list of players that can be used by Barcelona due to the amount of salaries continues to exist. For this the leaders of the Boat they had envisaged al Manchester City that, in the event of a player’s failure to register in this transfer market session due to salary limits, the player could return to Guardiola to close the operation in the summer. However, the English club denied the possibility. To bring it back is SER Catalunya.

15:00 – Newcastle are getting closer and closer to Kieran Trippier. The defender has not trained today and is leaving for England tomorrow morning, also because there has been a relaunch by the Magpies. After the first offer rejected by Atletico Madrid, there is now a second proposal of 15 million euros for the defender.

13:55 – Inter have practically closed the shot André Onana. Arrived this morning in Milan, the goalkeeper born in ’96 of Ajax, who grew up in the Barcelona nursery, will actually transfer to Inter only from next July 1st on a free transfer. Meanwhile, the player has already completed and passed the medical examinations and the eligibility, between Coni and Humanitas, therefore awaiting the signing with the Nerazzurri. He writes it TMW.

13:36 – Latest news regarding the future of Lorenzo Insigne arriving from Sky Sports. According to the broadcaster, the final details of the operation have been defined in the last few hours, with the parties now having total agreement on figures and project. By Monday, it is explained, the official announcement will also arrive with Insigne that he will play the second part of the season with the Napoli shirt before moving to Canada starting from July 1st. For the player contracted by 11.5 million euros net plus a further 4.5 bonus.

13:17 – Speaking at the press conference on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of Ikoné, the sporting director of the Fiorentina Daniele Pradé also spoke about the ransom of Lucas Torreira: “You know my thoughts very well. We are very happy with Lucas, but we still can’t talk about redemption. We will speak in March-April with Arsenal, a club with which we have a great relationship.”

12:45 – During an interview granted to The Gazzetta dello Sport, agent Giovanni Branchini also spoke about Kylian Mbappé, Florentino Perez’s Real Madrid dream: “It depends on PSG. Real Madrid want to have Mbappé immediately and have offered 50 million euros to take him straight away. I don’t know how it will turn out. It certainly seems to me that Florentino Pérez’s initiative deserves attention, it is a message of stability for the system. It is a pity for everyone that a player of this level moves on a free transfer in the summer. How to replace him? It will be a hot summer, with Kane, Vlahovic and Haaland … “.

12:04 – “Teodorczyk and Lukaku? Officials will arrive in the next few hours, this is a world where secrets do not last long and rumors are circulating “. Thus the general director of the Vicenza Paolo Bedin during the Noaro Vicenza broadcast minute by minute announced the first two hits of January.

11:45 – Michel Aebischer, Young Boys’ Swiss midfielder, has long been in the crosshairs of the Sampdoria ahead of the January market. As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal has suffered an abrupt halt: the Swiss club is asking for 3.5 million for the player’s card, a figure considered too high by the Sampdoria.

11:15 – Second The Gazzetta dello Sport, Icardi and Scamacca are the names to replace Morata at Juventus.

10:49 – As reported by the XIX century, The Genoa think about the return of Piatek as a graft to improve the Rossoblu team’s attacking performance

10:43 – Inter approaches the market with the utmost caution and aware of its needs. The Corriere della Sera explains how Inzaghi desires a vice-Perisic and the profiles identified for this role are two: Filip Kostic of the Eintracht Frankfurt or Lucas Digne of Everton. For the former, 10 million euros would be needed and the Germans are nagging about a possible immediate sale, while for the former Barcelona it remains to be seen whether the British will open up to the loan formula, at most with a right of redemption. The inclusion of Vecino in the negotiation could be an idea, but the Uruguayan can also be an exchange pawn with Roma for Villar. Contacts for the future with Bremer have already started.

10:28 – Sportitalia reveals that the Genoa is interested in Castillejo of the Milan.

10:08 – La Gazzetta dello Sport takes stock of Lorenzo Insigne, who could soon leave Napoli. The European champion with Mancini’s Italy goes to the yes to Toronto, which is ready to put 15 million euros on the plate a year.

10:00 – The Milan continues its market research which mainly involves the rearguard. The most coveted name is obviously that of Sven Botman for which, however, there is a need to refer to a competition of the highest level as well as an evaluation that does not fall off the 30 million euros to start discussing. The prospect of being able to get there immediately is ambitious but complicated, and therefore attention to alternative routes which would also be taken into consideration only when the impossibility of reaching the Dutch central becomes evident. He brings it back Sportitalia.

9:42 – Continue to keep the situation in the limelight Dusan Vlahovic. In the side cut of the first page, The Gazzetta dello Sport highlights how theArsenal took the Viola off guard, offering 55 million euros plus the ransom of Torreira to get it now. What will Commisso and Fiorentina do?

9:30 – “Morata, 9 days and adios. “This is the opening title on the front page of The Gazzetta dello Sport in today’s edition on Juventus. Alvaro already has Barcelona’s ok, but Allegri says halt. The Spaniard is in a hurry to leave, the Bianconeri want a substitute and stop him for the matches against Napoli, Roma and Inter. In the meantime, there are many questions about the possible replacement: Icardi or Scamacca, who is the ideal striker?