LIVE MARKET: Nsame at Venice, Gudmundsson for Genoa, Sampdoria on Defrel, Toro between Seck and Kabic, Izzo … | First page

Countdown. At 8 pm today, Monday 31 January, the 2022 winter transfer campaign ends. After that, only players who were already released before this deadline can be registered. Calciomercato.com tells them all in real time the main operations of the last day of negotiations.

11.23 – In Serie B on Perugia has found the agreement for the midfielder of CitadelChristian D’Urso (class of 1997 in Rome school).

11.11 – The defender Simone Iacoponi (born in 1987 ex Empoli and Entella) has terminated the contract with Parma in series B.

11.05 – New name for the marketUdinesewho has his eye on midfielder Salvatore Esposito (class 2000 Inter school) of Spal. Which in turn points Pinato (on loan to Pordenone but owned by Sassuolo), also requested by Bresciaready to turn up Viviani of Spal itself. The club of president Cellino coached by Inzaghi also deals Adorni (Citadel), Proia (Vicenza) and (in exchange for Bajic) Moncini (Benevento), on which there is also Pisa.

10.15 – The announcement for the passage of the Kosovar attacker is awaited Muriqi to Mallorca. Meanwhile, Lazio is dealing with Russian Miranchuk of Atalanta, which in turn aims the Romanian Mihaila of Parma. The latter arrived in Bergamo to undergo the medical examinations: the formula is that of an onerous loan for one million euros with a redemption obligation set at another 8 million plus bonuses.

9.45 – The future of the midfielder could take another direction Amadou Diawara. The Guinean footballer of the Rome has so far rejected all the hypotheses put forward by the Giallorossi club, including that of Valencia, and the last club that has joined is Venice. Another Giallorossi midfielder, the Gambian Ebrima Darboe is requested on loan from Anderlecht, Cagliari and Salernitana.

9.23 – TheEmpoli look for a left back: the Sampdoria blocked the departure of Murru by the coach’s will Giampaoloso the Tuscan club turned to Dutch Dijks of the Bologna. Out the attacker The Mantia interested in Pisa in Serie B as an alternative to the former Inter Puscas (Reading) ea Moncini (Benevento) for the after Luccain negotiation with Sassuolo.

9.18 – The Turin treats to the bitter end for the Senegalese winger of the Spal, Demba Seck (class 2001). The alternative track leads to the Serbian of Vojvodina, Uros Kabic (class 2004).

A possible departure for each department: the attacker Zaza (no to Cadiz), the defender Izzo (called by Mazzarri al Cagliariwho surrendered the Uruguayan Caceres to the Spaniards of the Levant) and the Polish midfielder Linetty is required by the Sampdoria. But first the Norwegian must give up Thorsby: Augsburg, CSKA and Spartak Moscow are on his trail.

8.44 – After the Tottenham concluded the purchase of Bentancur from the Juventus, Amrabat seems destined to remain at the Fiorentina. Which consequently can let the Chilean midfielder leave Pulgarrequested in Turkey since Galatasaray willing to offer a loan with a right of redemption set at 13 million euros. Meanwhile, still in midfield, the English club coached by With you it also moves outwards: the French Ndombelé is destined to return to Lyon on loan, while the Argentine Lo Celso is required from Villarreal (Juventus euro-rival in Champions League). Finally the Spanish striker Bryan Gil back home to Valencia.

8.27 – The Genoa prepare the eighth incoming shot. After the arrivals of Hefti, Ostigard, Piccoli, Yeboah, Calafiori, Amiri and Frendrup, the general manager Spors also gives Albert to the new coach Blessin Gudmundsson. The Icelandic winger (born in 1997 ex Heerenveen and PSV Eindhoven) comes permanently from ‘AZ Alkmaar for a sum of just over one million euros. In midfield, the candidates of the Tunisian with a Danish passport Anis are evaluated Well Slimane (Brondby) and Pierre from Cameroon Kunde (Olympiacos).

Out the median Radovanovic Salernitana likes it. Meanwhile, the German winger Lennart Czyborra (born in 1999 ex Atalanta) returns from the loan toArminia Bielefeld to Genoa, which is looking for a new arrangement for the last hour.

8.15 – Venezia has found the attacker he was looking for. After the no Benevento for Lapadulathe lagoon club has found an agreement for the Cameroonian Jean-Pierre Nsame (born in 1993), which arrives from the Swiss of Young Boys on a costly loan with a redemption obligation set at 3.5 million euros in case of permanence in Serie A of the team coached by Paolo Zanetti.

The footballer was also followed by Salerno (the sports director Sabatini has turned to the Brazilian Mikael Felipe del Recife, outgoing Bogdan alla Ternana, Frosinone on Capezzi, Bonazzoli like Cagliari as an alternative to the Brazilian Kaio Jorge from the Juventus) And Sampdoriawho yesterday made official the engagement of the Ukrainian Vladyslav Supryaga from Dinamo Kiev and now thinks about the return of the French Gregorie Defrel from Sassuolo. The Sampdoria players ask for it on loan or with the right of redemption, while the neroverdi (close to Lucca del Pisa ea Moro del Catania via Padova) point to an obligation under certain conditions and then sell it outright.