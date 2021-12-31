LIVE MATCH JUVENTUS-GENOA 1-0 FINAL Manlio Selis Tournament

THREE MINUTES OF RECOVERY

25 ‘+ 3 OVER! Genoa wins the trophy, but the honor of arms goes to Genoa for having played well. From Marco Liguori the most cordial good evening

25 ‘+ 2 GENOA OPPORTUNITY! Ahanor alone in front of Huli pulls a safe shot, but the Juventus goalkeeper deflects for a corner

25 ‘+ 1 shot by Kaba, Baccelli blocks in a dive

24 ′ Ahanor only in the Juventus penalty area, but is stopped in offside

23 ‘GOAL JUVE! Corner for the bianconeri, ball in the area, Zanaga beats Baccelli from two steps. 1-0

19 ′ JUVE OPPORTUNITY! Great shot from the edge of Chessa, Baccelli dives into a corner dive

17 ‘Juve change: D’Agostino leaves and Chessa enters

16 ′ WHAT DID YOU EAT BELLONE! On a counterattack action, the Genoa striker came face to face with Huli: the Juve goalkeeper closes the face of the goal and rejects the ball

14 ‘Scrum in the Genoa area, Kaba fails in the winning flick, rejects the rossoblù defense, Sibona’s shot that ends on the bottom

12 ′ Conclusion by Bracco, the shot is central and Baccelli blocks without problems

9 ′ Change in Juve: Ceppi comes out, Bracco enters

5 ′ Cross shot by Giangreco, a ball that hisses along the entire goal area, without deviations by the rossoblùs, and ends at the bottom

4 ‘Change in Genoa: Concarini exits Brighenti enters

3 ′ Corner for Juve, Kaba puts it high

START TO THE RECOVERY

25 ‘END OF THE FIRST HALF! Goalless draw between Genoa and Juventus

24 ′ Nice action by Juventus Zanaga: his conclusion ends outside, not far from the left post of Baccelli’s goal

22 ‘CROSS OF THE JUVE! D’Agostino shoots from the edge of the penalty area and hits the wood

20 ′ Beautiful counterattack action by the Genoaan Bellone who serves in the Giangreco area, but Geckaj arrives who snatches the ball from him in the race

17 ′ Great action with change of pace by Fazio, who enters by percussion on the opponent’s trocar, but the Juventus defense recovers and closes the action

16 ′ Kaba runs in the rossoblù area countered by Ahanor, the Juventus player makes a foul, punishment for Genoa

13 ′ JUVE OPPORTUNITY! Cross for Zanaga who shoots a low shot, Baccelli says no to the goal with another diving intervention

11 ′ Corner for Genoa, header by Bellone, Huli blocks without problems

9 ′ Shot from outside the area by Juventus Specker, ball high on the crossbar

8 ′ JUVE OPPORTUNITY! Punishment beaten by Sibona on the Genoa trocar, Baccelli responds by deflecting the diving shot

6 ′ Nice cross by Kaba for D’Agostino in the area, but the referee Giua whistles the latter’s offside

4 ′ Juve counterattack, Kaba shot high on the crossbar

3 ′ Attempt to restart Traversa who is landed: free kick in midfield for Genoa

1 ′ Juventus counterattack action, Kaba’s conclusion, ball blocked by Baccelli

AT 15:04 START TO THE VERY FINAL! Have fun

HOURS 15:02 Minute of meditation to remember Manlio Selis

14:57 The teams enter the field

14:40 OFFICIAL TRAINING

Goal: 23 ‘st Zanaga (J)

JUVENTUS: 1 Huli, 2 Specker, 3 Gecaj, 4 Sibona, 5 Badarau, 6 Vitrotti, 7 Borasio, 8 D’Agostino, 9 Zanaga, 10 Strains, 11 Kaba. On the bench: 12 Nava, 13 Bonora, 14 Bracco, 15 Malfatti, 16 Chessa, 17 Cancilia, 18 Pomoni. Coach: Corrado Grabbi

GENOA: 1 Baccelli, 2 Ferraro, 3 Toscano, 4 Fazio, 5 Ahanor, 6 Giusto, 7 Traversa, 8 Barbieri, 9 Bellone, 10 Giangreco, 11 Concarini. On the bench: 12 Carnovale, 13 Matroianni, 14 Annaloro, 15 Callea, 16 Piazza, 17 Castelli, 18 Brighenti. Coach: Leone Cipani

Good evening to all Genoans from Marco Liguori. Welcome to our direct text of Juventus-Genoa, final at the “Signora Chiara” stadium in Calangianus (a town in Sardinia) of the “Manlio Selis” World Tournament: it is the most important trophy in Italy in the Beginners category (under 13), among the first three in Europe and is named in memory of Manlio Selis, an appreciated sportsman, first footballer, then coach, friend of many personalities of national football. The first edition was held in Luras in 1997. The Griffinians of Leo Cipani, Cristiano Francomacaro and Sidio Corradi made it to this final with ease: it will not be easy to beat Juve, but the spirit and technique are not lacking in the Rossoblu players.

Soon we will publish the official formations: kick-off by the referee Giua (Can Serie A) at 15.



