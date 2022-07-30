Live Mega Millions: July 29, 2022 Winning Numbers & Results

The Mega Millions lottery draw for this Friday, July 29, 2022 has been carried out andThe winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The Mega Ball number was 14.

The winners were announced for Friday, July 29, 2022:

1- A jackpot winner in Illinois

2- Match 5 winners for $1 million in:

– California

– 2 in Florida

– 2 in Georgia

– 1 in Illinois

– 1 in Kentucky

– 1 in Louisiana

– 2 in Minnesota

– 2 in North Carolina

– 1 in New Hampshire

– 1 in New York

– 1 in Oklahoma

– 1 in Pennsylvania

– 2 in Texas

– 1 in Wisconsin

3- Match 5 winners plus Megaplier for $2 million

-1 in Arizona

-3 in Florida

-1 at Iowa

-1 in Pennsylvania

After the new Mega Million winner, the jackpot is now $20 million.

What happened on Friday July 29

Just like Tuesday’s drawing, the official Mega Millions website crashed when the numbers were released. Access was later restored.

The sum of the Mega Millions jackpot for this Friday amounted to more than $ 1,200 millionmaking it the second-largest figure in the history of that lottery game.

The cash value of the prize if someone wins the pot tonight is $648.2 million.

On October 23, 2018, the Mega Millions recorded the highest sum of money won in this game of chance or $1,537 million. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The Mega Millions figure starts at $20 million after obtaining the “jackpot”. The amount of money is increasing as more people continue to buy tickets. The odds of winning the jackpot of this lottery game is 1 in 303 million.

Compared to Powerball, the highest jackpot won is slightly over $1.537 million.

The largest jackpot in history was on January 13, 2016 when Powerball hit $1.586 million.

The award was shared by players in California, Florida and Tennessee. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is approximately 1 in 292 million.

