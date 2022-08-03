Live Mega Millions: Results and Winning Numbers for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

This Tuesday, August 2, the Mega Millions draw was held where the winning numbers were: 10, 14, 25, 37, 63 and 14.

The jackpot is $20 million, with an option for a cash prize of $11.6 million. There was no jackpot winner on this spin, bringing the new jackpot to $36 million, with the cash option for $21.4 million.

There was a winner in Pennsylvania of the Match 5 + Megaplier, who walks away with $3 million. In addition, there were 11 Match 4 winners for $10,000 each and 2 Match 4 + Megaplier winners for $30,000.

How to play Mega Millions

Remember that Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not have a Mega Millions drawing. Although the other 45 states in the country, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands, allow you to play this lottery. It can also be played from outside.

The Mega Millions drawing can be viewed live on the MegaMillions.com lottery website at 11 p.m. the days of the draw which are Tuesdays and Fridays.

You can also download the LotteryHUB app which will give you updates and Mega Millions streamsas well as other lotteries such as Powerball.

You just have to download the app from iTunes if you have an iPhone or from Google Play if you have an Android phone.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Players can choose 6 numbers from two separate number pools: 5 different numbers from 1-70 (the white balls) and one number from 1-25 (the gold Mega Ball), or select Easy Pick/Quick Pick. The winner of the jackpot will be the one who matches the 6 winning numbers of the draw.

