LIVE MN – Genoa-Milan (0-3): end of the game. Clear victory for the Rossoneri: Ibra and Messias decide

END OF THE GAME | GENOA 0-3 MILAN (10 ‘Ibrahimovic, 45’ + 2 and 61 ‘Messias)

The challenge of the “Ferraris” ends with a resounding 0-3 by Milan at Genoa: Ibrahimovic on the net in the tenth on a free kick and twice, between 47th of the first half and 61st, Junior Messias. The Rossoneri amply deserved the victory, showing desire and quality for the entire 90 minutes; Tomori, Maignan and Messias are very positive, with all the rest of the formation traveling well beyond sufficiency. It is with this spirit that Pioli’s Milan can and must face every match!

93 ‘| The game ends.

90 ‘| Three minutes of recovery.

88 ‘| Great action in speed by Milan for the insertion of Theo: miraculous intervention by Ghiglione to save a goal already made!

79 ‘| Great shot from over 40 meters by Portanova, but Maignan, who was out of the area, recovers and with a feline leap lifts it over the crossbar.

76 ‘| Last two changes for Pioli: Saelemaekers and Bakayoko enter for Diaz and Tonali. Change also for Sheva: Bani and Portanova enter for Masiello and Rovella.

73 ‘| Rovella warned for conspicuous withholding on Theo Hernandez.

67 ‘| Masiello is booked for fouling Messias.

62 ‘| Two changes for Shevchenko: Bianchi and Badelj leave and Pandev and Galdames enter.

61 ‘| GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL OF THE MILAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN! Theo flies on the wing, serves Diaz in the center who widens for Messias: perfect left foot at the far post and goal! GENOA 0-3 MILAN (10 ‘Ibrahimovic, 45’ + 2 and 61 ‘Messias)

59 ‘ | Third change in Milan: Ibrahimovic comes out to the applause of the Milan fans; in its place enters the former Pellegri.

55 ‘| Great opportunity for the Rossoneri on Krunic’s feet, served by a wrong pass by the genoans; the Bosnian, however, thinks too much and kicks weakly to the side.

48 ‘| Genoa responds, but Maignan is there! Rovella’s free-kick and Hernani’s very dangerous header, but the Rossoneri goalkeeper is phenomenal in rejecting her high – with his left arm, the one on which he underwent the operation – and saving the 0-2, just before Kessie’s relaunch. Magic Mike is back!

47 ‘| Immediately great opportunity for Milan: Diaz opens for Florenzi who crosses for Ibra very free in the area, whose conclusion is, however, weak and central.

46 ‘| The second half begins: ball for Milan, who will attack from right to left with respect to our position at Marassi.

START SECOND TIME | GENOA 0-2 MILAN (10 ‘Ibrahimovic, 45 + 2’ Messias)

46 ‘| Immediately the second change for Milan: out Gabbia, who had entered in the third minute for the injured Kjaer, for Florenzi; Kalulu moves to the center alongside Tomori with Florenzi on the right. Change also in Genoa: Sturato comes out for Hernani.

END OF FIRST HALF | GENOA 0-2 MILAN (10 ‘Ibrahimovic, 45 + 2’ Messias)

The first half at the “Ferraris” ends after four minutes of recovery. Rossoneri deservedly lead by two goals: unlocks the game at 10 ‘ Ibrahimovic on a free kick, while the doubling comes in the second minute of recovery with a perfect header by Messias. Pioli’s team entered the field with the right desire and attitude, which must be confirmed in the second half, and did not suffer anything from the parts of Maignan. Too bad for Kjaer: for him blunt trauma-sprain left knee; the necessary investigations will be carried out tomorrow.

45 ‘+ 4 | Half time is over after four minutes of recovery.

45 ‘+ 2 | GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL OF THE MILAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN! Diaz tries the conclusion from the edge: retorted. The carom ends on Messias who, with his head, starts a perfect parable that overtakes Sirigu and bags himself. GENOA 0-2 MILAN (10 ‘Ibrahimovic, 45 + 2’ Messias)

45 ‘| Four recovery miunti.

42 ‘| Milan’s lightning fast counterattack with Ibrahimovic serving Diaz: acrobatic double dribbling and a little high shot! Too bad, but cheers!

38 ‘| Maneuvered action by Milan on the right that frees Messias at the edge of the area: a weak and central conclusion with the left-handed.

36 ‘| Giant slalom by Diaz that leaves three opponents in place and enters the penalty area; on the last man, however, the ball stretches too far and ends up, docile, in Sirigu’s arms.

32 ‘| Cage warned for a squeeze on Bianchi.

30 ‘| Updates are coming regarding Kjaer’s injury: according to what was learned from MilanNews.it, in fact, the Dane suffered a blunt-sprained left knee injury; the necessary investigations will be carried out tomorrow.

27 ‘| Personal action of Rovella that starts from the left and is centered by kicking from over 25 meters: high ball over the crossbar.

23 ‘| Half the first half now struck: AC Milan has managed without problems, up to now, the advantage signed by Ibrahimovic. It would be essential to find the second goal immediately: there is room for it.

17 ‘| Messias steals the ball from Vasquez on the right and puts in the middle for Ibra, whose conclusion from the edge of the small area is promptly countered by Masiello. On the corner that follows, a nice cross from Tonali and a scrum in the area without positive results for the Rossoneri.

11 ‘| Descent of Theo on the left and low cross in the middle for a decentralized Ibra who, however, dampens the conclusion. Ball out.

10 ‘| GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL OF THE MILAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAN! Ibrahimovic’s free kick is perfect and. he bags himself to the left of a Sirigu building. GENOA 0-1 MILAN (10 ‘Ibrahimovic)

7 ‘| Conclusion from afar by Ibrahimovic deflected for a corner and second corner kick of the match for Milan quickly beaten to free Kalulu shooting, whose conclusion is deflected with the hand by a Genoan: free kick from 25 meters for Ibra.

2 ‘| Immediate problem for Milan: Kjaer, trying to recover the ball from Cambiaso, puts his knee badly and is forced to go out very sore on a stretcher; in its place comes Cage. To the Dane, whatever his injury may be, best wishes for a very prompt recovery.

1 ‘| It begins! First ball for Genoa, who will attack from right to left in traditional clothing compared to AC Milan’s away white one.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Masiello, Vásquez; Ghighlione, Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella, Cambiaso; Bianchi, Ekuban.

Available: Marchetti, Semper; Bani, Biraschi, Sabelli; Behrami, Galdames, Hernani, Portanova, Touré; Buksa, Pandev. All .: Shevchenko.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori, Hernández; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Díaz, Krunić; Ibrahimović.

Available: Mirante, Tătărușanu; Ballo-Touré, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia; Bakayoko, Saelemaekers; Leão, Maldini, Pellegri. All .: Pegs.

Referee: Sacks of Macerata

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, good evening everyone from the “Ferraris” in Genoa!

After the two consecutive defeats against Fiorentina and Sassuolo, the Milan will try tonight to return to the championship victory, asking the way to the Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko and his Genoa. Kick-off set for 20:45: follow the match live with the textual live, updated minute by minute, here on MilanNews.it. Good game everyone!