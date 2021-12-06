LIVE MN – Ibrahimovic: “I want to stay at Milan all my life”

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, soon we will follow Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the show “Che tempo che fa”. The Swede, Fabio Fazio’s guest, is there to promote his new book, ‘Adrenalina’, released in bookstores a few days ago.

On October 3rd you turned 40 and your wife threw you a surprise party and you told her she has a strength like Gattuso …

“My wife was happy and took my sentence as a compliment. I didn’t expect so many people at the party. It means that they are friends and that I have done something positive.”

In the book you wrote that at 40 you get up in the morning always with pain …

“Every morning I feel these pains but I have goals in my head. You have to get used to suffering and I transform these sufferings into energies”.

Your son Vincent dotes on Gattuso …

“Yes, he has Rino’s mentality because when he does something he does it at 200%”

Are you always looking for adrenaline?

“Adrenaline keeps me at these levels, and without adrenaline I wouldn’t be where I am. Adrenaline is the key to everything. Before I was more rock and roll and beautiful, now I’m more mature. As a child I was very active. parents tried to control me but couldn’t. “

Tuesday is Liverpool … shall we say something or are you superstitious?

“I don’t believe in superstition, I’m stronger than these things. This is an important match and we have to play it at our best and see how it goes. Today your Sampdoria (referring to Fazio who supports the Sampdoria) has lost and I bring you positivity.”

Did you come to Milan and everything changed?

“It is not only my merit but also of the whole team, but then it always depends on the trophies that are won. When Ibra signs, there is always magic”.

You played with Paolo Maldini and now you play with Daniel …

“Yes, this is nice … I played against Paolo and today I play with Daniel. Let’s see if the adrenaline continues, maybe I can also play with Daniel’s son (laughs …)”.

If someone retraces your life you can see that you have won many battles …

“Yes, I have always believed in myself even though many were against me because in Sweden I did not feel welcome, you can ask my wife. But I wanted to and I did not give up. This is the way to do it”.

In your second team where you played were you a goalkeeper?

“Yes, I also became a goalkeeper because I was not happy with the goalkeeper we had and then I said ‘move that I will do the goalkeeper (laughs …)'”.

In the book you also talk about Berlusconi right?

“He always wanted me to have my hair cut but I told him my strength is in my hair.”

Van Basten?

“He put me in trouble because when I arrived at Ajax I was young and they compared me to him. It wasn’t easy to keep up with expectations.”

Ronaldo the ‘Phenomenon’?

“The strongest. I imitated him on the pitch but he did things with incredible speed.”

Mourinho?

“A great friend and a great coach. He made me grow on and off the pitch.”

Ancelotti?

“Great person and great coach. When he left PSG I called him and said ‘hello mister’. He replied telling me not to call him mister anymore because we are friends.”

Raiola?

“Mino is everything … an agent, a friend, a dad, more than a family member. At the beginning of my career he helped me a lot”

Your sons?

“They are my whole life”.

Your contract expires in June, right?

“No, my contract does not expire. I want to play as much as possible and as long as I have adrenaline I will play. We put pressure on Milan for the renewal and I hope to stay in the Rossoneri for life. I still have some goals to reach and I want to win one more. scudetto “.

Are you afraid of quitting?

“I don’t know what will be after football so I’m a bit afraid to stop. Let’s see, but I want to keep playing so as not to have regrets later on.”

What needs to be done to change things when they tell you ‘gypsy’?

“There is no difference when they scream about the color of the skin or this thing. You have to do some useful things to change these attitudes and it doesn’t take much to kneel on the pitch.”