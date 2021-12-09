LIVE MN – Ibrahimovic on Radio Deejay: “Milan? Now we will fight to win the Scudetto. Retirement? Every time he gets close, I extend the contract”

Speaking on Radio Deejay, Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke at 360 degrees about Milan and his career. These are his words:

On the title of the book.

“I haven’t told everything, there are still so many things to say”

On Ikea and a lot of money spent.

“I spent a lot of money on Ikea, I deserve a small stake in the company”

About his personality.

“There are no rules in the game. I always try to be myself. I don’t think I’m doing it on purpose, my attitude is natural. On the pitch I’m calm, then you find your way of doing things. I’m confident because I believe in myself. Then the speaker must demonstrate “

On shows in America.

“I did some shows in America, they like it a lot and that’s why they always sent me on talk shows. Before the programs they sent me questions but I didn’t like it because I prefer spontaneous answers: so you attack or defend”

On the relationship with the defenders.

“Today the relationship with the defenders is calm, before it was a bomb: I did not know if I was losing my patience or I was calm. Today it is calmer and I know how to control myself. Today they have much more respect than me while before the defenders attacked me and had no respect . There are some old generation defenders like Chiellini. I respect him and I like him when there is a bit of war so I feel alive. “

If he were a referee ..

“If I were a referee I wouldn’t whistle so much because I like duels. In England they let people play and they don’t whistle so much, I like this way of refereeing”

On Italy.

“Italy is the country that made me what I am today. It all started in Italy. In Holland there is a school of talents but I spent many years here. It is as if it were my second home and I am very grateful to this country “

On the arrival at Juventus and Gattuso.

“After the 2004 European Championship I arrived in Italy at Juventus because he brought me Moggi. I have a good relationship with Gattuso. He is a great character, he charged me and he has an incredible mentality. How you train, you play games. I saw on my birthday that he showed up. I missed seeing him, I had seen him on the bench with Napoli “

On the growth of teammates and the adrenaline before the games.

“Now I am very focused. I know what it takes to charge me. I have responsibility in front of my teammates. They look at me because I speak on the pitch and in the locker room. They feel protected but they have to take their responsibilities and grow. Leao convinced himself to run However, he didn’t come to me. He didn’t run, I tried but I couldn’t find a mental contact with him. I couldn’t but in the preseason he exploded and started alone. “

On the approach to Napoli.

“I was in America and Mino told me to go back to play in Europe, in Italy. At that moment I watched Maradona’s documentary, the fans were an incredible thing. I had talked to Napoli and the day I had to sign they sent Ancelotti away. He convinced me, it was all done. I had talked a lot with him and the day he left I felt so insecure. Then Milan arrived. “

On the breaking of the crusader.

“I was 35 when I broke my knee. It’s all a matter of mentality. When it happened everyone thought I was finished. When they tell me these things it’s like putting fuel on fire, I set goals. I wanted to come back strong but I didn’t know how it would go “

On American football.

“American football is made up of a lot of advertising and marketing. They don’t have a base to create talent. I showed myself how to play seriously, now they are back to playing baseball. The regulation is difficult. I used to go to the beach to play because there is. it was less pressure. I could go without a shirt and feel normal and play on the beach with the other children “

On the distance of the family.

“It’s very hard. We’ve always been together and it’s hard to stay away from them. The plan was to go to Naples for 4 months, win the Scudetto and go back to Sweden. Things went well for Milan and I felt the desire to play. and I decided to extend the contract. I hadn’t talked to my wife and I went on the passion. I’m afraid to withdraw. Whenever it approaches, I extend “

On the commitment to training

“Galliani and Moggi created this mentality. When you enter the locker room, in the two hours of training you have to give everything. Then you laugh and joke.”

On the golden ball that he never won.

“I don’t know why I didn’t win the Golden Ball, I play and think about playing. It depends how you look at things. Messi won the Golden Ball but they said he deserved Lewandowski. I didn’t even win the Champions League, they say that I will never win it and other things but this does not change my career. It does not change my qualities either. I was lucky enough to play with great players and great teams, I learned several languages ​​and I won something. “

On the motivations as a young man

“A boy who wants to be a footballer has to continue as long as he has fun. Parents don’t have to put too much pressure, this generation has too much pressure. Kids now play for mom and dad and that’s not good. Nobody put pressure on me. I passed has built what I am today. I had no alternatives or the roads that were there were not good, I concentrated on football and I wanted it at all costs. In Sweden they saw me as a foreigner and not as a Swede and this motivated me . In my opinion it is not just a question of talent. You can become someone even without talent if you have the desire and motivation. It applies to all jobs “

About flirting with his wife and spending crazy in his youth.

“I had more experience with my wife. She is a few years older than me. The first message I sent him I introduced myself not as Ibrahimovic but with a red Ferrari. When you are young you are more rock’n roll, you take many things that you don’t they are needed. Where I come from, having a nice car means being successful. Now I understand that certain things are not needed “

About Mino Raiola.

“Mino is strong, on the pitch you think of yourself but outside he makes you grow a lot in managing your daily life”

On the episode of the juice taken from the fridge at Manchester United told in the book

“The episode at Manchester United seemed strange to me because it’s a great club, I was at their service and they took a pound away from me. I have the money to pay them.”

A message to the AC Milan fans.

“We are disappointed with the Champions League exit, I am so sorry and we are so sorry but we will fight to win the Scudetto. We will do everything to win it and we will not give up. In failure there is also success, we will grow and gain experience”