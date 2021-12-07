LIVE MN – Klopp: “I like the Milan project. Now he can concentrate on Serie A”

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, said at the press conference after the victory over the Rossoneri: “I don’t usually think about pride, because I always expect the best, but tonight we had an incredible performance. It was a great match, despite the many changes: the boys have shown that they are excellent players. It is incredible to have won all the games, it is another chapter in the history of this fantastic group of players. It is not a prize: it is something nice to have for sure, but the passage counted of the group and we must look forward “.

What game did Morton play?

“Playing at that age for a club like Liverpool, in a match like this, with such a performance … Let’s not get excited but it was fabulous. And it was a pleasure to see him play, the football knowledge he showed tonight is exceptional. Tactically he is at a very high level, you have everything from technique to the ability to read the game well. He also defended in an exceptional way, like all the other guys, starting with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino. “

What was said with Ibrahimovic?

“I met him in the tunnel, we shook hands and we didn’t say much: I don’t think it’s such an important story.”

Did Milan deserve to finish in last place?

“I like their project, it’s a nice mix of young people and experts. At the moment they have a lot of injuries and this is obviously sorry, but what they can do in the next few years is very interesting. Nobody in this group deserved to finish last, maybe he can help them. the possibility of concentrating on Serie A, without the interruptions of European football, to achieve his goals in the league “.