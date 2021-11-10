LIVE MN – Liedholm Award 2021, Pioli: “I hope to stay at Milan for a long time. Tonali can become a flag”

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, shortly, in the splendid setting of Villa Boemia in Cuccaro Monferrato, Stefano Pioli will receive the Liedholm Prize, a recognition that “is awarded – we read on the official website – every year to a sportsman who has distinguished himself not only for the results achieved, but for those values ​​of loyalty, correctness, refinement, transparency and elegance that have so characterized the life and sporting career of the great Nils. The Prize has been awarded up to now by a jury composed of illustrious personalities from the world of football, such as Rivera , Antognoni and Baresi, by important sports journalists, such as the signature of the Gazzetta dello Sport Alberto Cerruti and chaired by Nils Liedholm’s son, Carlo, every autumn, on the Liedholm family estate in Cuccaro Monferrato, in the province of Alessandria “. Thanks to our live text, you will be able to read all the statements of the Rossoneri coach. Stay with us !!!

– The winner of the 2021 Liedholm Award is Stefano Pioli, who will be awarded “for his elegance and seriousness both as a player and as a coach”.

– The event begins, soon there will be the award ceremony of Stefano Pioli.

– Fabio Bellinaso, president of the organizing committee, takes the floor and tells how the Liedholm prize was born.

– Now it’s up to Paolo Liedholm, grandson of Nils, who wanted to bring the family’s greetings: “This is the prize of the restart. I thank Mr. Stefano Pioli for being here today. In my opinion, what unites the coach and my grandfather is that both, in addition to being great professionals, have created a group of real men. Pioli is transmitting important values ​​that go beyond football. I’m really happy that he is here today. ”

– The ceremony will be presented by Nicola Ruggero, a journalist for Sky: “Pioli, like the great coach of American football, Vince Lombardi has a great ability to relate to his players. The Milan players, like the American football players of Lombardi, they seem ready to do everything for their coach. Pioli has always created a good atmosphere in his teams and this shows how his teams have always given something more than their possibility. Pioli as a coach started with his Emilia, getting great adventures especially in Bologna. Pioli has always tried to win in all his teams and this concept must be weighed also by the starting point of the teams he has coached. Milan, for example, have been brought back to the Champions League after difficult years. always denoted a great style in victory and defeat, after some friction, he always knew how to apologize “.

– The time has come for the award ceremony: Paolo Liedholm, Nils’ nephew, and Fabio Bellinaso, president of the organizing committee, hand over the 2021 Liedholm Prize to Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri coach wanted to deliver an AC Milan shirt to Nils Liedholm’s nephew.

– A video is broadcast with some messages that some former Liedholm Prize winners wanted to send to Stefano Pioli to compliment the recognition just received. Among these also Carlo Ancelotti, winner of the Liedholm Prize in 2011.

. Stefano Pioli takes the floor: “It is a pride for me to receive this award. Nils represented the elegance, style and wisdom of being a gentleman both on and off the pitch. He has transmitted many values, I am trying to do the same in my small way. ”

Are there similarities between this AC Milan and Liedholm’s?

“It is difficult to find analogies. We started our journey two years ago, we hope to reap the rewards soon. It takes time, we are trying to get the most out of it as soon as possible”.

Can Tonali become the captain of AC Milan’s future?

“He is a great talent. He has everything to become for a great player and a flag of Milan.”

There is a lot of talk about his style on the bench …

“I believe that the most important thing is to always be yourself. I put everything I have into what I do. In football it is not easy to find balance. This Milan is young, it needs time to grow and also to make mistakes in order to become a great team “.

Do you dream of coaching the national team one day?

“In the future maybe yes, but at the moment I want to stay on the pitch. At Milan it’s a great club and I hope to continue as much as possible.”

Do you hope to stay at Milan for a long time?

“I hope so. I have a positive feeling from day one, we have created an excellent relationship with everyone. We are good together, we are all going in the same direction. This is fundamental.”

How has the role of the coach evolved?

“Football has changed a lot. You have to take advantage of every moment to make the player grow both individually and collectively. Playing every three days is not easy, it is especially tough on a mental level. Luckily I coach a team with a great desire to do”.

What other sports do you follow besides football?

“I am a great fan of high-level sports and I take something a little from everyone. Many coaches have left something behind. Our profession leads us to always think about what to do and what to say, every now and then we need to disconnect and therefore having other passions is important “.

Which coach left you the most?

“I had many coaches and I played with great players. As players, the coaches who left me the most were Trapattoni, Bagnoli and Ranieri. They all helped me to cultivate my idea of ​​the game, which is now very precise.” .

– This is how Stefano Pioli’s award ceremony ends.