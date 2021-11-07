LIVE MN – Milan-Inter (1-1): the resumption of the derby begins

46‘Whistle Duties, the resumption of the derby is underway. First ball for Inter.

– First change for Milan, Ballo-Touré is booked and Kalulu enters.

The first forty-five minutes of the derby were intense and full of emotions, with Milan appearing distracted several times in defense. Inter took the lead on a penalty (Kessie’s madness) with Calhanoglu, Milan caught it again soon after thanks to de Vrij’s own goal. From then on, a lot of intensity and a lot of confusion on the pitch, with the Nerazzurri coming close to the advantage on two occasions: on the penalty caused by Ballo-Touré it is monumental Tatarusanu on Lautaro, on Barella’s sure shot the Senegalese full-back is decisive. on the line. Tug and fought game, the details will make the difference.

46‘End of the first half.

45‘There will be a minute of recovery.

45‘Another immense opportunity for Inter: Perisic’s cross, Darmian makes the top tower and gets back in the middle for Dzeko. The Bosnian puts it down and leaves it to Lautaro, who on the right tries the precise conclusion: ball out of a breath with Tatarusanu beaten.

44‘Thrill for Milan! Bastoni breaks through on the Calabria side and puts in the middle: Barella pulls a sure shot but Ballo-Touré saves on the line.

41‘Krunic recovers the ball at the edge of the opponent’s area with a clean intervention on Calhanoglu, for the referee Doveri is a foul.

39‘Leao’s ball in depth for Ballo-Touré, the Senegalese collides in a slip with Skriniar and remains on the ground in pain.

37‘Double chance for Leao in the penalty area! The first shot from the left is rejected with the punches by Handanovic, the second shot, from the right and on the fly, ends up in the corner.

35‘Now the maneuver is less fluid for both teams, the game is broken up by a few too many faults.

32‘Contrast Tonali-Calhanoglu, unintentional turkish notch on the face of the Rossoneri number 8 who remains on the ground in pain.

31‘Raid from the left of Leao and exchange with Krunic: the Bosnian’s heel is rebellious, Tonali sings himself on the ball and tries the conclusion which, however, comes out a lot.

29‘There is not a moment of respite, counterattack on both sides but neither team is able to materialize. Do it by Darmian on Leao, you can breathe for a moment. Intense game.

27 ‘PARA TATARUSANU, MIRACLE ON LAUTARO’S PENALTY !! Incredible save by the Romanian who stretches out on his right and neutralizes the conclusion of the Nerazzurri center forward!

25‘Incredible nonsense of Ballo-Touré who does not read a very simple passage for Darmian and then knocks him down in a slide. Net penalty for Inter. The Senegalese is cautioned.

22‘One on one in the area between Lautaro and Kjaer, the Dane makes a great intervention and closes in a lateral foul.

21‘Duel in speed on the left between Ballo-Touré and Darmian, the Inter defender throws it into the corner but for Doveri there is a foul in attack. You breathe a moment after a really intense start.

19‘Rossoneri boosted by the draw, Pioli’s team now attack with force. Inter forced to close.

16 ‘GGGOOOLLLL GGGGOOOLLLL GGGOOOLLL OF AC MILAN !!! De Vrij own goal! Delightful punishment from Tonali from the left, Tomori goes against the Dutch defender who throws his head in! 1-1 at San Siro in the quarter of an hour!

15‘Leao tries from a distance with a blow, the ball is too central: Handanovic blocks in two halves.

14‘Decisive intervention by Tomori who in midfield stops a dangerous counterattack led by Barella.

13‘Milan try to respond immediately with Leao: his right foot from the edge is too weak, Handanovic saves without problems.

11 ‘Inter goal, Calhanoglu makes no mistake from the spot for the most classic of the former goals. 0-1 at San Siro. Provocative exultation of the Turk towards the South Curve.

8‘Kessie’s Madness. The Ivorian stops the ball on the edge of the Rossoneri area, but instead of getting rid of the ball he enters the area and commits a foul. Penalty for Inter.

6‘Intense start, both teams are very determined and aggressive.

4‘Calhanoglu starts on the counterattack, his shot from the edge is rebound: he pushes Tomori away again.

3‘Brahim Diaz eats sticks on the right and arrives in a very dangerous area: his cross from the edge of the area, however, is intercepted.

2‘Inter are looking forward. Cross from Barella’s trocar, heads Tomori away.

1 ‘ Whistle of Duties, the Milan derby begins! First ball of the match for Milan.

– The two teams make their entry into the field: AC Milan shirt, Nerazzurri uniform for Inter.

Friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to San Siro. Tonight the derby against Inter is scheduled: a match that certainly needs no introduction. As always, thanks to our direct text, we will tell you all the emotions of this match, minute by minute, action after action, until the final whistle. Stay with us, therefore, to stay updated on the progress of the match.

THE FORMATIONS

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Touré; Tonali, Kessié; Brahim Diaz, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic. TO arrangement: Mirante, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Giroud, Maldini, Pellegri, Rebić. Annex. Pegs

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko., Lautaro. Available: Radu; Frog; Marco’s; Kolarov; Dumfries; D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini; Senses; Vecino; Vidal; Correa; Sanchez. Annex. Inzaghi

Referee: Duties.