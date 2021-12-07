LIVE MN – Milan-Liverpool, the official: Theo is there, Messias is the first to start in the Champions League

OFFICIAL LINE-UP: MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Kessiè; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.

Available: Tatarusanu, Jungdal, Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Maldini. Coach: Stefano Pioli.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson, Williams, Phillips, Konate, Tsimikas; Chamberlain, Morton, Salah, Minamino, Manè, Origi.

Available: Kelleher, Davies, Fabinho, Keita, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Dixon-Bonner, Bradley, Arnold, Norris, Woltman. Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

19.20 – As documented by the reporters of the MilanNews.it editorial team, AC Milan has just arrived at San Siro with their bus amid the warmth of the fans present. The Rossoneri, tonight, will be engaged for the match against Liverpool, a match valid for the sixth and final day of the Champions League groups.

18.50 – Milan in the Europa League if …

The Rossoneri currently occupy the third position in Group B thanks to a better goal difference against Atlético. Consequently, AC Milan access the Europa League if they win against Liverpool but at the same time Porto also wins. In the event of a Rossoneri victory and simultaneous success for the Spaniards, it will be necessary to go and look at the gap of each victory and evaluate the final goal difference, this because with a wide success the colchoneros could overcome Milan even in the face of a home victory at San Siro. .

At the same time, a draw could be enough in the face of two different scenarios in Porto: a victory for the hosts or a draw between Porto and Atlético. The Rossoneri would end up in the Europa League even in the event of a defeat against Liverpool and a simultaneous knockout of Atlético in Porto, only in the event that AC Milan’s goal difference remains better than Atletico’s.

18.20 – Looking at Milan’s upcoming engagements, the match between Klopp’s Liverpool and the Rossoneri is absolutely noteworthy tomorrow evening. The match against the English, scheduled for 9.00 pm, will be visible on Sky Sport Uno, channel 5 and Mediaset Infinity.

17.55 – San Siro is ready for a great evening: as learned by the MilanNews.it editorial team, for tonight’s match against Liverpool, valid for the last day of the Champions League groups and decisive for Milan’s passage to the second round , the Meazza in Milan is expected to sell out in the stands and about 5 million in box office receipts.

17.30 – Interviewed exclusively by our microphones, The Atletic reporter James Pearce spoke about Liverpool’s form moment: “Liverpool’s form is exceptional. They have only lost one of their last 31 matches in all competitions. However, they have not. nothing to play in this final match of the group, so Klopp will field a very different team than usual. “

17.00 – Milan in the round of 16 if …

Pioli’s team must beat Liverpool at San Siro and at the same time hope that Porto will not win against Atlético. With a draw at do Dragão and a Rossoneri success, Milan would fly to the Round of 16. If, on the other hand, the Spaniards win, new criteria will come into play according to Article 17 (Equality of points-group stage) of the UEFA Champions League regulations. The first concerns the points obtained in the head-to-head matches, and here the balance is tied with one victory each, as well as the goal difference in head-to-head matches and the goals scored in the same (2-2, from this season the goal rule no longer applies. away).

Given this situation in the intersection between the two teams, the overall goal difference would initially be assessed, which currently smiles at Milan (-2 against -3 for Atlético). Even if the goal difference of both teams were to be balanced at the end of the last day, we would look at the goals scored overall in the group, with Milan currently at 5 and the colchoneros at 4. But even in this case he reigned parity, the new discriminating factor would be the number of goals scored away in the group: Milan currently lead by 3 to 2, but Atlético will have the challenge of Porto available to reverse the situation.

16.20 – For tonight’s match against Liverpool, Stefano Pioli should give a starting shirt on the right wing to Junior Messias, who should be preferred to Alexis Saelemaekers: for the Brazilian, it would be his Champions League debut since first minute.

15.38 – This is the referee team for tonight’s match at San Siro between Milan and Liverpool:

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Assistants: Hessel Steegstra (NED) and Jan de Vries (NED)

Fourth official: Dennis Higler (NED)

VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

AVAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)

15.08 – In AC Milan’s success against Salernitana, Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained seated on the bench with the aim of reaching top condition in the decisive Champions League match against Liverpool. At stake is the (very difficult) passage to the round of 16, but also something on a personal level. The extra stimulus for Ibra comes from a record that currently belongs to Francesco Totti, namely that of the “oldest” goal in the Champions League: at the moment it is in the hands of Totti, who in 2014 scored against CSKA Moscow. 38 years and 59 days.

14.41 – According to Sky, here is the probable formation of Liverpool for tonight’s match at San Siro against Milan: Alisson, Williams, Konatè, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Morton, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Origi, Minamino.

14.04 – Today Milan-Liverpool will be played, the last day of Group B and a decisive match for the Rossoneri who are chasing a difficult but not impossible passage of the round. Among the ranks of Mr. Pioli’s men there are two warned players: Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez. In case of passage of the round, however, the count of yellow cards would not be reset, because the Champions League regulation for warnings and disqualification states that from the group stage onwards, a player enters a warning to the second yellow card and is disqualified from the third. After the first three yellow cards, warning and consequent disqualification will automatically trigger at each subsequent admonition (warning at the fourth, disqualification at the fifth, warning at the sixth, disqualification at the seventh and so on). The count of yellow cards is not reset at the end of the group stage, therefore all the yellow cards previously issued during the tournament will count for the round of 16 and quarter-finals.

13.20 – As shown through a graphic from Milan TV, it is not the first time that the last day of the Champions League group is decisive for the passage of the Rossoneri’s round. There are three precedents:

– 7 December 1994, AC Milan won 1-0 against Casino Salzburg and passed the groups

– November 3, 1999, Milan lost to Galatasaray 3-2 and were eliminated

– December 6, 2005, AC Milan win 3-2 against Schalke and beat the groups

12.47 – These are Stefano Pioli’s squads for tonight’s match against Liverpool:

GOALKEEPERS

Jungdal, Maignan, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS

Ibrahimović, Maldini.

11.40 – With Leao’s absence, Pioli will have to redesign the trocar. As reported by Tuttosport, the Rossoneri coach will fund the last purely offensive resources he has left: behind Ibrahimovic, in fact (Zlatan is the only pink player), Messias, Brahim Diaz and Krunic will play with the latter who, while the match is in progress, he could also return to play the “center forward” if Ibra needs a change.

10.30 – “Una notte da Ibra”, headlines the Corriere della Sera in view of the Champions League match against Liverpool. The Rossoneri, after yet another stoppage in attack (Leao joined the list of injured players) are holding on to the Swede, who no longer has a potential replacement in the squad. Zlatan, who is hunting for the oldest goal in the Champions League tonight, will have to grit his teeth and go it alone until the break.

10.11 – AC Milan need goals and leadership on the pitch against Liverpool. As La Gazzetta dello Sport underlines, the Rossoneri universe obviously looks to Ibrahimovic, still fasting in the Champions League (the last goal dates back to 6 April 2016). Scoring tonight, Zlatan would make a round figure (50) in the tournament and become, at 40, the oldest scorer in the main European club competition. The Rossoneri, therefore, cling to their champion.

10.00 – It was a troubled eve, the one experienced yesterday by Stefano Pioli. As Corriere dello Sport points out, the Rossoneri coach had to take the blow of another heavy absence against Liverpool, that of the striker Rafael Leao, stopped by a slight injury to the hamstring. Not only that: Theo Hernandez, struggling with a severe cold, did not train with the team to avoid complicating his health. The Frenchman, however, should play against the Reds.

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, welcome to the direct text ahead of AC Milan’s Champions League match against Liverpool tonight. Hoping to receive good news from the other group match between Porto and Atletico Madrid, the Rossoneri will have to beat the Reds at all costs to continue dreaming of qualifying for the round of 16. Stay with us so as not to miss an update from the retreats of the two teams !!!