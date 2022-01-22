LIVE MN – Pioli: “Bennacer is available for tomorrow. It will not be a decisive match against Juventus but it will be very important”

Friends of Milannews.it, Stefano Pioli will shortly speak at the press conference at Milanello on the eve of tomorrow night’s match at San Siro against Juventus. Thanks to our usual textual live, we will report live all the statements of the Rossoneri coach. Stay with us!

The past is an important historical memory but I know that it only thinks about the present. Milan now arrive at tomorrow’s match in front of Juventus. Is it a testament to the work you are doing?

“Yes. It is an aspect that demonstrates the work we are doing as it is evident that Juventus are now in an important moment compared to the beginning of the season. We will have to make a great performance.”

Is it a key match for Milan and different from the others?

“It’s an important match, it won’t be decisive but it will be important. Juventus are showing their strength, being able to win tomorrow would be important for our classification.”

How are the returnees?

“There are three important returns from Calabria, Bennacer and Romagnoli. Isma only trained this morning with the team but he is fine. We are all ready, as is Ibrahimovic, for tomorrow’s match.”

Are Theo’s words about the growth he made her happy with?

“I believe that it is part of the coach’s job to make young players grow who need to be followed and advised. One of my responsibilities is to make my players express themselves to the maximum. It is a relationship of give and take, give everything for the team. team and achieve great results “

Does the idea of ​​pulling Ibra back in the role of playmaker tease you?

“No, not now and not at the beginning of the game, we have our equilibrium. Then, once the game is in progress, it can be a solution”

What do you think of Brahim Diaz’s involution?

“He had a drop in condition before the break, now he has regained his brilliance and has a fresh and perky little leg as at the beginning of the season. He has not been decisive with the ball in the last few games but he has been decisive with the movements without the ball. then that you always expect a lot from players of offensive quality “

What are the qualities with which Milan can overcome Inter and Juve?

“We have many qualities, especially on a technical and mentality level; we play with great energy and vitality. Then there are difficulties, but they can be overcome if you play as a team.”

Is there any news on the market after the defeat against Spezia?

“Ours is a medium-long term project. A match does not make us change our opinion on the players. If there is the possibility of improving the staff we will do it, what matters is tomorrow’s match”

Is Juve’s management attitude, similar to that of Milan, good for the league?

“The moment that the clubs are experiencing for the financial pandemic can be seen from the matches with Spezia and those of tomorrow, without fans and which have allowed the club to earn less money. We are developing a project of mixing between young and international players. great potential with winning champions with the aim of returning to winning. We are competitive again but we miss the final step. These are the ideas: they are very clear and right for the moment we are living “.

Ibra hasn’t scored at San Siro since September: is there a tactical-technical reason?

“As far as Zlatan is concerned, he had his chances but he didn’t take advantage of them. With Juventus we won’t have 10 scoring but there will be situations in which he can be decisive.”

Do you think the referee will be able to take the field in an uneventful way tomorrow?

“No, that doesn’t have to happen. Tomorrow is another match and we start from 0-0. The referee will have to try to referee in the best possible way, with great seriousness, ability and serenity.”

What kind of week was it in getting through the game with Spezia?

“It was a week of intense work, on the pitch and on the video. We need to be more attentive, precise and decisive. We need great attention and participation: if we want to achieve excellence, normality does not lead you to excellence. You need technique, physique. , mentality, tactics “.

In 18 comparisons with Allegri he never won. Is it a further stimulus?

“I should look back too much. The past doesn’t count but only tomorrow’s match. It’s a negative figure to try to change immediately.”

Tonali was missed: is he the real AC Milan captain?

“That he is a player yes, that he is growing so much yes despite being young. His maturation is not over, he is working hard to grow. Captain of the present or of the future? I have many players attached to what we do: it is not important who leads the band “.

Would he be happy if no one came on defense?

“If there is the possibility of improving the staff, the club has always proved capable, attentive and ambitious. Then it is clear that the transfer market does not depend only on us … I am very happy with the players available; Tomori has put us in some difficulty for these matches, but he will be back soon. “

Will it be possible to see Leao and Rebic together?

“For now either play one or play the other, but while the game is in progress there may be other solutions”.

What differences will there be compared to the first leg?

“Juve has grown and is in a positive moment, but we are fine too. We will have to fight ball by ball and inch by inch.”

How did you see the post Spezia team?

“I have seen attentive and determined players. I expect an attentive and determined game. The parallels between last year and this struggle to carry us forward but last year the game against Spezia was the worst, this year not”

What did Leao grow up in and how is Bennacer doing?

“Leao has grown in the willingness that the team has given. When there is talent and availability, you get important results. He is a strong player but he must not be satisfied because he can grow further. Bennacer is back from the African Cup but he is doing well. , is available “

Can Messias play as an attacking midfielder?

“Messias may be an attacking midfielder but the position in which he feels best is that of right winger or right back”

Do you like the definition – taken from Pulp Fiction – as a problem solver Pioli?

“Yes, I like it, it’s a coach’s job to ensure that things get better and better. Juve are doing well, they’re growing: tomorrow we need a very high technical level of our plays to find the imbalance in the defensive phase of our opponents” .

If Cuadrado were to play high, would he change the way Milan attacks?

“We have prepared a strategy that includes a certain positioning and will not change from Allegri’s choices”

On the team’s attitude after Spezia?

“It was a difficult evening but we got through it by working and concentrating on our situations. We will have to perform at a technical, mental and maximum attitude level.”

What merit does he have in Leao’s growth?

“It is the player’s merit: the improvements come if there is the will, the self-need to reach higher levels. Then we are there and we can’t wait to find certain players.”

14.40 – Stefano Pioli’s press conference ends here