LIVE MN – Pioli: “Destiny is in our hands. Tomori at the derby? We’ll see”

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, welcome to Milanello where the press conference of Stefano Pioli in view of tomorrow’s match against Spezia. Thanks to our textual live you can read all the statements of the Rossoneri coach live. Stay with us!

Tomorrow the team will have to help the central pair Kalulu-Gabbia.

“Absolutely yes. We will have to play as a team. We face an opponent who has not conceded a goal in recent away matches, winning both in Naples and with Genoa. We will have to have clear ideas. Then the performances of the individuals are important, but if the team enhances them in a certain way “.

Will the difficulties of the first half of Milan-Genoa be able to wake up the team?

“It has to be like that. We have always shown that we are intelligent and responsible. We come from an approach that is not suitable for a match and we know how important it will be to start with clarity and determination tomorrow.”

About Rebic.

“He has had quite important problems, it will take some time, especially for someone with his characteristics who goes through tears and strength. Ante has to take advantage of every single moment. I don’t think it will take long, but a little patience is needed” .

How important is beating Thiago Motta’s Spezia today?

“Last year was a bad week, but that’s another story. But we believe in ourselves, fate is in our hands.”

The right profile of the defender?

“Ours is a shared strategy: we don’t want to change so much to change, but to have players who improve the squad in terms of quality, presence and depth. We don’t want to take one just to say that we have bought a player. Kalulu-Gabbia are showing that they are players ready also for important matches. If the right opportunity happens the club will be ready, otherwise we will remain like this … Tomori got hurt, but I hope he will lose only 3-4 games “.

Is the left wing of Milan, Theo-Leao, the best in Europe?

“They are difficult comparisons. Let’s not forget Rebic, we are always very strong. Now the opponents know us better, so we always have to vary our positions. Theo is becoming more complete because he goes more often inside the field and alternates in front with Leao and Rebic . They are still growing rapidly and can improve a lot: they are already at high levels, but they can still grow “.

The conditions of the San Siro field. And a squad without injuries …

“In this period, due to the climate, the terrain cannot be the best. I don’t think Fik’s injury is attributable to the terrain. Too many commitments do not allow an intervention. After the break we hope to play on cleaner ground. to be faster. On the squad: we recovered two players and lost two others. ”

Will the Scudetto depend on the market?

“We have to believe in our qualities and have faith in our means. The next match is the most important, but I don’t think it will be a decisive month for the Scudetto. However, we are not racing anyone. We want to be protagonists every game by playing the championship. our football “.

On injuries.

“I have great confidence. We will have some difficulties in the substitutions. The team has worked well and is doing well, both mentally and physically. Spezia are in great conditions. We know our skills and qualities and we have to play with confidence.”

On Pellegri.

“He is certainly better, but I think he will be back after the break. He has quality, but he has had too little continuity in his work to show them.”

About Brahim.

“Milan can do without any player, they are not dependent on anyone. Now they are returning brilliant, but it is up to the players to maintain the hierarchy. If the performances drop, there is another ready to take over. If you want to play for Milan and do it as a starter you have to be ready to keep the high level up. “

On Tomori’s recovery.

“If it were up to him he would play tomorrow. The surgery usually takes four weeks, the times are those, we’ll see. The surgery went well, it is the first time that he has had an injury like this. If then it will be 4 weeks or more or not it’s too premature to tell. “

About Florenzi.

“It took some time because he had an injury. At the beginning I used him a little higher, but he feels the role of the full-back more his own. He is very intelligent, from a technical point of view he is of high level. He is a very, very flexible player, applied and useful in both phases of the team’s game. “

On the skill of managers in renewals.

“The managers know how to relate well with the players and with the agents. I just have to be careful to find players who are mentally prepared and available; I see a compact and united group, who want to do and work”.

Four of the last five goals conceded have come from dead ball …

“We are working on it, we must improve with attention and communication”.

How do you deal with the spice?

“If we do our football well we will win the game. They concede something, they have some weaknesses and we must be good at exploiting this situation.”

Repair a match in the locker room at half-time.

“The management of the interval is quite similar for me. I take advantage of the journey from the pitch to the changing rooms to have clear ideas in mind to tell the team, then I give two minutes to the team and, then, after the confrontation with the video analysts, I give some tactical indications to improve the game “.

– The press conference of Mr. Stefano Pioli ends here