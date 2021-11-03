LIVE MN – Pioli: “I think Calabria will be there. Rebic? Let’s see in the next few days”

Draw for Milan’s Stefano Pioli, which closes the match with Porto 1-1 and makes the first point in the standings. The Emilian technician comments on the result in the press room.

Was there too much derby in Milan’s head in the first half?

“I think it’s in his head, it wasn’t there. Now I think about the derby, yes, but not before and I think the same goes for the boys. We lost the ball in the middle of the pitch and scored immediately, we played against a strong team. In the first half we weren’t lucid in our choices, then we played it with vehemence and intensity. It’s a pity we didn’t win. ”

How are Calabria and Rebic?

“Calabria took a hit in the head, he wasn’t very present but I don’t think he can not recover. Rebic is a bit better, let’s see in the next few days.”

Is there more regret for the first half or more satisfaction for the second?

“Halfway between the two. In the second half we certainly played well, with intensity. In the first half we struggled: we could have done better, in these matches you have to stay there for ninety minutes. that we will play two more games, of the highest level, with great opponents. We will try because we want to win the first in the Champions League. “

Milan have shown that they can always be in the game. What was missing to win it?

“In my opinion, more precision at the level of passing in the first half, also because Porto kept a very high line, there was the possibility of dribbling less and playing deeper. Sometimes we moved with the right times and the service didn’t it arrived in the right way, sometimes we just didn’t look ahead.

What did he say to the team once they returned to the locker room?

“That we had to make more lucid choices, more suited to the game situations. There was the possibility of resuming the game and the boys were good. Unfortunately we were unable to score the second goal.”

Pioli’s press conference ends here.