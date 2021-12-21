LIVE MN – Pioli: “Ibra out tomorrow, Leao will return against Roma. We work on injuries”

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, welcome to Milanello where Stefano Pioli’s press conference will soon take place in view of tomorrow night’s match against Empoli. Thanks to our textual live you can follow all the statements of the Rossoneri coach live. Stay with us !!!

What moment is your AC Milan going through?

“I listen and read a lot of things, some of them are correct and can help us do better. I didn’t like the team in the performances against Liverpool and Udinese, while we had a good match with Napoli.”

What team is Empoli?

“He is a strong opponent, he has also beaten Juventus. It will take great determination against a team that plays well at football and is well trained by Andreazzoli. But we too have what it takes to hurt Empoli, it will depend on us.”

How are you experiencing this phase of the season?

“When the results do not arrive, it is right to be less serene, but also more determined. We have to think about tomorrow’s game, we want to resume our journey immediately after a defeat at home. We wanted to score more points in the first leg than last year, not it will be possible, but tomorrow we want the three points. ”

What didn’t you like about what you read these days?

“I read little, but some things are useful to improve. Against Napoli Milan played a good match. We make mistakes that are not allowing us to achieve results, it is clear that something more needs to be done. We need more quality.”

Has Milan run out of petrol?

“When you win you run less than your opponents, when you lose more. What matters is the quality of the game, not how much you run.”

Even against Atletico Madrid you were absent many, but you won …

“Against Atletico it was one of the best matches, we hit high levels of important quality. There were a lot of players missing there too. We are lacking a bit in the fluidity of the maneuver and in the last 30 meters.”

How’s Theo doing?

“Theo has become more complete, now he is also better in the defensive phase. He gives us a lot in the offensive phase. He is better, I hope he will be in optimal conditions tomorrow.”

What do you think about Kessie’s goal disallowed?

“The interpretation of the rule is not correct. The club is making itself felt in the right places, it is useless to do it publicly. Kessie’s goal, in the dynamics of football, cannot be canceled, Giroud’s one cannot be offside. We want help football “.

What is the cause of the many injuries?

“We have raised the level of prevention and recovery. The number of muscle injuries in November was too high and in the long run you can pay for it. We are overcoming the problem and we will overcome it after the Christmas break. In the second round we will have to do more. points. If we win tomorrow it will be 42 points in the first round, it would be a nice booty. “

What do you expect from the January market?

“The level of the championship is high, there are many teams that can have long winning streaks. We are one of these teams. We have to aim for 6, 7 or 10 wins in a row. We have to play our football, hoping that in 2022 all my players are healthy. As for the transfer market, the club has always done well in January. If we can improve the squad we will do it. ”

How is Leao doing?

“Tomorrow he will not be there, he will return against Roma. Tomorrow there will be no Ibra due to an overload in the knee”.

Why do some teams no longer put the man on the post?

“We keep it if the opponent kicks back, otherwise we don’t. Other teams never keep it.”

How is Romagnoli doing?

“He’s fine mentally and physically. He’s a strong player.”

Florenzi is growing …

“He’s a very useful player, he’s intelligent, he’s also fine physically. He’s an important player who can give us a great hand.”

What Empoli do you expect?

“I expect a mobile team. It is the only team that plays with a diamond-shaped midfield. We have prepared well. The Empoli players are well trained and do the right things.”

How heavy are absences?

“Some features are not invented. People like Leao, Rebic and Theo know how to jump the man, but the fundamental thing is the organization of the team.”

How do you see Kessie and Tonali?

“We often change positions in the defensive phase and in the setting one. A lot also depends on the opponents. We should sometimes be faster to verticalize, I don’t like the ball to spin too much. Obviously it also depends on the opponents, but this we can and must do better”.

Would Messias want him more in the field?

“Right now he is playing very wide in order to have the possibility to do more one on one. He is a player who if he plays even more inside the field can do well, it depends on the game.”

