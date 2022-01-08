LIVE MN – Pioli: “Leao reminds me of Henry, Tonali talent and work. We are ready for tomorrow”

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, welcome to Milanello where Stefano Pioli’s press conference will be staged in a few moments in view of tomorrow’s match against Venice. Thanks to our textual live you can read all the statements of the Rossoneri coach live. Stay with us!

The group helped Kalulu and Gabbia: “It is a sense of responsibility and unity, a sense of belonging. The group works together to give their best and they do it with great passion. Unity and compactness are the strength of a group and the guys always try to give their best” .

On Ibra after the error from the disk: “Zlatan is always angry, he is always angry with someone to bring out the best motivations from himself and from others. He is not happy with the wrong penalty, but he is happy with the contribution given. Tomorrow he will show the determination of which need”.

On the return of Rafael Leao: “He is approaching 100%, he still needs time. I believe he must continue to work with ambition, he can become a strong player on the European and world scene”.

On the moment of the team and the match against Roma: “I have seen the team well. When we win we have always run less than our opponents, because it means that we have kept the ball more. From a physical point of view, we have managed it well.”

On the Covid emergency: “It is a special moment and we must be careful, respecting the protocols to be as safe as possible. It is an unpredictable moment, so we encourage all players to be ready to play.”

On the possible closure of the stadiums: “We have suffered so much from the absence of the fans. Football is made for the fans, but they too must do their part by respecting the rules.”

On the importance of the upcoming races: “They will be complicated games, because the level of the opponents is good. Venezia are a well trained team, fast and technical. We have to play better than them, with intensity. We will see at the end of the game what we will be able to do. We want to score a lot of points and win lots of games, then take stock “.

On the current level of AC Milan: “In terms of performance, the team has always been ready, both mentally and in terms of organization. The quality of the plays determines the results”.

A consideration on the goal conceded against Roma: “I think there was a position error, but not Krunic’s. We work on dead ball situations because we know how much they can weigh in the course of a championship and in individual matches. We always try to find the best solutions.”

We talk about the growth of Tonali: “The secret of Tonali is the talent and the work he does every day to improve”.

Su Caldara, currently in force at Venezia: “I am happy that he is playing continuously, he is an excellent professional. I hope he will find this continuity of performance”.

About Bakayoko: “The initial difficulties he had are due to his physical condition: he arrived with some problems and it took him some time. He also changed his playing principles. I am convinced that he is a very strong player, he was unlucky in some situations, but he made good performances. He can do better and he will give good support to the team. “

On the management of cautioned persons: “There are no less important matches, all are worth three points. Tomorrow is a very important match to continue our journey. It is an unpredictable moment, a player can be there tomorrow and not Monday: as long as they are well, the ones I consider the best play.”

It will still be up to Ibra to take the penalties: “He will shoot them if he plays.”

About Theo Hernandez: “With Roma he played the best game of the season in terms of application, attention and defensive work. He didn’t miss a move. He worked well in the days before the game. In football you can tell many tales, but if you train in a certain way then you play a certain way. Theo has to find this continuity because he has characteristics that are too important for us. “

A consideration on Zanetti, the Venezia coach: “He falls into the category of young coaches, but he has precise ideas and clear concepts. A capable coach who is doing well.”

On the possibility of a new closure of the stadiums: “A situation that we hope not to relive again, because we want to continue playing with the support of our fans.”

The women’s team will play the Italian Super Cup today: “We wish them good luck, I heard Maurizio Ganz this morning. We look forward to starting the year in a positive way”

Can we speak of a falsified championship, given the postponed races? “This is the season, you have to know how to adapt and respect certain situations. It seems to me that in all the European leagues there are games that are played and others that are not. We are happy to have played, now we are facing a team that has not played, if it will be a good or bad it’s hard to predict. We have to put in a solid performance to try to win the game. We respect decisions. “

There is talk of tactical aspects after Thursday’s match: “We played well against Roma. Venezia will pick us up, we will have to move a lot.”

About Rebic: “I think he is a strong striker, who has quality, aggression and an important physical strength. He did well both as a central striker – we played great games with him as center forward and Leao on the left – but he can also do well starting from the left. Now he has to do well. find the best condition and it will be an extra weapon for the team “.

Still on Tonali: “He has grown so much that the position on the pitch is not that important. He needed a path of knowledge, but now, whether the team plays with a top half or two, is not a problem for him. He has acquired that awareness and that way of being on the pitch that allows him to be useful both in the construction phase and in the defensive phase “.

Milan must always play at a high pace to win: “True, but it applies to everyone. If you play at a certain intensity, coupled with quality, you have a better chance of winning. Really strong teams have to win by not always going to 100 per hour, but our mentality leads us to be intense. It is. one of our most important features “,

If Leao can reach Mbappé levels: “He reminds me so much of Henry. I think he has to convince himself and work hard on his head to try to be ambitious. Someone with his means must think of reaching the top of the world, but talent is not enough. He understood that he has to work in a certain way “.

If the enthusiasm has returned: “The victories give you confidence and awareness, it is right that in certain areas of the pitch you try to make winning bets”.

Is Tonali the strongest young player trained by the coach? “I think so, Sandro is at a very high level”.

It closes by talking about the challenge with Venice: “It doesn’t matter what we did the other day, it counts what we do tomorrow. The team will be ready.”