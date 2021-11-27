LIVE MN – Pioli: “Maignan is ready, tomorrow he will play. Tomori is better but he will be back on Wednesday”

Friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to Milanello where Stefano Pioli will shortly speak at a press conference on the eve of the Serie A home match against Sassuolo. You can follow all the statements of the Rossoneri coach thanks to our usual textual live. Stay with us!

2.00 pm – Stefano Pioli’s press conference begins.

About Messias: “Messias has shown in a segment, but he is showing it to me in all the training sessions, that he has quality. It’s a good story but not a fairy tale, he’s here because he has the qualities to stay here, it will give us satisfaction. Today I have reviewed the goals for the team because it is important to manage the balls well and then fill the area, he did it very well. “

About Maignan: “He’s fine, he started working with the team on Saturday. He’s ready, he accelerated a lot because he has a great mentality. He’ll play tomorrow. Tatarusanu did well and I’m happy with him but Mike returns tomorrow. Tomori is better but he is not ready for tomorrow, he should be called up for Wednesday. “

About Leao: “Leao is fine, he had not yet recovered 100% from the cramps in Florence but he is ready to play tomorrow”.

How does the team arrive after the Madrid match? “The medium-sized teams after a great match are satisfied, they face the next match with superficiality. The big teams, on the other hand, take advantage of the positive moment to go even faster.”

Better CR7 or Calhanoglu against Italy? “I cheer for Italy, it has all the qualities for what Mancini and the players have shown to get to the World Cup. We all have to cheer on Italy. Italy will play to win because they have the right values, we will cheer for them.”

The objectives of the company: “We have the same objectives, the same ambitions. We want to bring Milan back to the positions it deserves, to get back competitive to win the Scudetto and return to the top in Europe. A growth process that will continue with good prospective players who will be able to grow with us. and that will give us satisfaction “.

On the mistakes and the management of Ibra until the match with Liverpool: “The team has always shown great balance, we know that we made mistakes in Florence. In my opinion on Wednesday we did one thing well: we played simple and we didn’t miss easy balls. Tomorrow will be another game in which we will have to play easy games. with simplicity and continuity. We will have to put in a high level performance to win. In these five games in the roles in which we are a bit difficult I will have to try to manage the situations as best as possible and try to have a performing team. Wednesday who entered He did very well. It is not who plays, but the attitudes. The qualities are there, if the players are here it is because they are ready to play important games “.

On Pellegri: “He’ll be ready, he’s fine physically and he’s always trained. He had a few ailments but got over it. He’s a smart guy, when the time comes he’ll be ready.”

On Bakayoko and absences in January for the Africa Cup of Nations: “He is definitely better, he had difficulties at the beginning because he arrived with a less than optimal condition. He has verticality, physicality, he is strong. It is clear that in the midfield department I can choose easily, I have level players. Everyone will play. here in January there are still many games missing, then we will also be ready to face the emergency in January “.

About Rebic: “As the exams progress we will have a more precise timing. Ante is important, but it is important to have balance, clear ideas and know how to exploit the different characteristics of the players. The important thing is that there are always the right combinations to have a team proactive and more dangerous than the adversaries “.

On the future: “I think all we have done so far has been to lay the foundations. Now we have to try to raise the level and become even more competitive. What I like is the harmony with the club, managers, players and the environment, it allows us to give always the best. It is important to have care and passion for what we do, when we go on the pitch it is important to have the desire to win every match “.

On new young colleagues like Dionisi: “They are proving to have clear ideas, they have already won in the minor leagues: if you win you have values. A new important lever, the young people are always there pushing and we must remain attached to the desire to improve and have curiosity, there is always way to improve “.

Is this team capable of aiming for the second star? “It is normal that it is winning that makes the difference, I know it and my players know it. This is why we are trying to raise our level of mentality and quality. On Wednesday we demonstrated that we have excellent tactical, mental and technical qualities. We had a very high mental intensity against an opponent who does this thing, fighting for every ball as if it were the decisive one, his strong point. In my head there is the dream of winning because we are at the Milan and Milan is Milan “.

On Saelemaekers on the left: “Having very flexible players gives us many solutions. How the 5 changes are changing the interpretation of the games. Now it is not necessary to have only a plan A but also a plan B and plan C. Now you can change characteristics, positions to put the players in difficulty. opponents. This new exchange structure is a factor. “

Will duels be fundamental tomorrow? “Yes, but I always am. Whoever wins the most duels in the end has the best chance of winning the game. Attention, intensity make the difference.”

How do you beat a Dionysian team? “Trying to be a compact, fast and precise team from a technical point of view”.

14.19 – Stefano Pioli’s press conference ends here.