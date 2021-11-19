LIVE MN – Pioli: “Rebic out, happy with the return of Messias. Sorry for Calabria. Tomorrow match that weighs so much”

Friends of Milannews.it, welcome to Milanello where Stefano Pioli’s press conference will soon take place on the eve of tomorrow night’s match at Fiorentina. Thanks to our live text you can follow all the statements of the Rossoneri coach live. Stay with us !!!

What Fiorentina will you find tomorrow?

“I am always wary of teams that seem to be in difficulty due to absences, it has happened to us too and we have always found more energy. They have a precise identity, he is a difficult opponent”.

What do you think of Vlahovic?

“He has grown a lot, I trained him and already showed he was good. He is a very strong forward.”

How’s the team doing?

“The team is fine. Sorry for Calabria, he didn’t want us since we have so many games. Rebic hit his heel in training and felt a pang. He won’t be in the match tomorrow.”

How was the break?

“We worked with those who did not go to the national team. Apart from Calabria, those who left have returned well. I have many strong and mature players. I saw a team immediately concentrated, the team is preparing well”.

How is Calabria?

“I hope to get him back soon. We have many games, we play every three days so he’ll miss some matches. He was fine, it’s a real shame. But these things happen. The game block that awaits us between now and Christmas must be faced in the best of ways. ways “.

Milan are doing well both at home and away …

“It is important for a team to play the same way at home and away. If we have a similar schedule it means that we are on the right path. Tomorrow we face a strong opponent, but we have our qualities and we will do everything to win.” .

How do you see Leao after the national team?

“He only played for half an hour for the national team, I’ve seen him well since he returned.”

What do you think of Italian?

“Italian has always done well, he is an excellent coach. He is young, but with clear ideas. He is doing an important job, giving identity to his team.”

What coach was Pioli at the time of Florence?

“I am thinking of a younger coach, with less experience. I had a good time in Florence, it will never be a normal match for me, even in memory of Davide Astori.”

Is Kessie lackluster?

“I saw him well. In the derby his performance was judged only for the episode of the penalty, in which he could certainly have done better, but then he did well. He came back well, in midfield they are all fine. Then I will decide. who to play “.

How do you choose between Ibra and Giroud?

“The first evaluation is the condition, who is better off plays. And then of course I also choose based on the opponents, which I do for each position. Until yesterday I had two players per position, I could close my eyes and choose, but then it was Rebic stopped. In defense now Kalulu and Florenzi are playing for the place “.

A statistic says that Milan turns many shots on goal into goals …

“Awareness has improved: a more convinced player is a more performing player”.

At what point is Florenzi’s growth?

“I never put him full back because Calabria and Kalulu were doing well, while I had only Saelemakers in front. Florenzi is growing, he is close to the optimal condition, where he can increase the minutes”.

What game do you expect from Fiorentina?

“Fiorentina are a team who like to play the game. We will have to play a very lucid and excellent game from a tactical point of view.”

How is Messias?

“He’s much better, I’m happy with his return to the team. He’s showing me interesting things. He’s not at 100% yet, but he can already give us something important.”

At what point is its renewal?

“This is not the time to talk about my renewal, when the time comes you will know. We only think about tomorrow”.

Do you want a quantum leap in concentration?

“Yes, my players know very well which opponent we are going to face tomorrow. We are in an important moment in the championship. Wins always bring three points, but some games weigh more and tomorrow’s match is important. The players are concentrated and ready. for tomorrow”.

What match will it be tomorrow?

“We always want to command and control the games. Then there are the opponents. Tomorrow we will have to be good at unmarking ourselves and taking advantage of the opportunities.”

How heavy is the absence of Calabria?

“Each player has his own characteristics that are useful to the team. With Kalulu and Florenzi we have the right alternatives.”

Can Messias give you new solutions?

“He has different characteristics from Saelemaekers and Diaz. He is a southpaw, we don’t have many forward lefties. He will give us new solutions. He needs to play, he has the qualities to give us something new.”

