LIVE MN – Pioli: “Theo renewal is an important signal. Satisfied with Kessie. And Kalulu is a starter”

If Milan have a different light than a year ago: “Yes. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to improve the standings compared to last season. So great concentration and willingness to try to get the win.”





If pressing can be the good weapon tomorrow: “If it is done with the right timing, pressing is a weapon we want to do”.





Milan are always under scrutiny, does this bother you? “That’s right. We have to think that the next exam is always the most difficult. We don’t care much about what they say out of here, we are very interested in preparing for the best. We are concentrated, tomorrow’s match will be a difficult exam.”





What can make a difference right now: “It will make a difference if we play better than our opponents, this must be our goal. We must face Sampdoria with clear ideas and try to give our best.”





On Sampdoria with Giampaolo: “His mark is already visible, he is a team that wants to dribble. They have good characteristics and attacking players. Giampaolo will be very motivated, because he is a great coach and wants to improve the fortunes of a great club like Sampdoria.”





On the growth of Kalulu: “He is a starter, he plays with strength, courage and personality. He surprised me at the beginning, but now he doesn’t surprise me anymore. His strength is to face every match with great conviction and confidence. He has important physical and reading means: for me he is absolutely a Milan owner “.





On Bennacer: “Ismael did well when he joined Juve, he had the chance to recover during the break and did an excellent derby. He is in optimal conditions to do well, he is a player of great intensity and lucidity, for us it is important “.





On Ballo-Touré and the possible replacement for Theo: “Ballo will join the team today, he will have his first training session with us. During the African Cup he had an injury. Yesterday he did a separate audition and gave positive results. If he does all the training today he will be available for tomorrow, then we’ll see what choices to make from the start. “





On Kessie’s Moment: “Franck is a Milan starter, as are Tonali, Bennacer, Krunic and many other players. The other night, against Milinkovic, he played a super game, with Inter I asked him to sacrifice and he did it. I am convinced of Franck’s moral and technical qualities, must continue like this. “





If after Theo can touch Leao: “I see players who are motivated in every way, we have managed to create a positive and professional environment. I think seeing such happy players is very important.”





On the growth of some players: “Everyone will give their contribution to ensure that the team expresses itself at the highest levels. We have to push hard and all the players are available to try and give this contribution to the team.”





AC Milan will face opponents within reach in the next matches: “We have to face them with conviction and confidence. We have to play every game to the fullest, knowing that most of the time the result depends on us.”





What’s missing to win? “There are fifteen games left and there are many. We have to think about scoring as many points as possible. Right now the gap between winning and not winning is thin, the details will make the difference. Tomorrow we have a difficult game, we face an opponent who has Sunday. won 4-0 against Sassuolo. If we put in a high level performance we will have the chance to win. “





Today Milan attack with more men: “Filling the area has always been our goal, at times we have succeeded more, at other times less. You have to build well from behind, it is clear that if you spend more time in the opponent’s half you have the possibility to have more players enter. area. We must have a construction that allows us to raise the center of gravity “.





On the sustainability of football: “I believe that our club is in that direction and it is a necessary, logical and right direction, especially for the moment that the whole society is experiencing.”





On the difference in results between home and away: “For the way we play, I would expect a more balanced balance sheet, but this is not the case. This must motivate us and stimulate us more to improve our home results. We must exploit the energy that our fans give us.”





On the maturity of the team: “I am convinced that, beyond the results of the others and our match tomorrow, the team is much more aware and mature than one or two years ago. But that’s normal. It’s a very young team, they did. experiences and has grown. The boys know that from now to the end of the season every game will have an important specific weight. But what matters is only tomorrow. “





On Giroud and Ibrahimovic: “Now Olivier is well physically and mentally, the important thing is that the team continues to play an attacking game. Zlatan is still working apart, we have to wait a little longer: let’s see in the next few days.”





From here on, we will always continue with a training: “My idea, my will is to field the best line-up. It may be that tomorrow will not be the same as Wednesday, but it is certainly always the best. The line-up can change according to the condition of the players and the type of opponent. we face”.





On the turning point after the derby: “There has never been pessimism at Milanello, we have always worked with confidence. The strength of a group is to continue doing it when the results do not come, it is easy to do it when you win. We keep thinking from game to game, we are clearly satisfied with the last two races. Now only tomorrow’s counts and there is great concentration. “





On Theo’s renewal: “I think it is a wonderful sign of a club that has a vision for the present and the future. Theo and Milan strongly wanted the renewal of the contract, an important sign for the whole environment. To have players who feel this sense of belonging. Of a club that plans the present and the future, means that the path can give stability to a club that wants to return to the highest levels. “





