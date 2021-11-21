LIVE MN – Pioli: “Tomori had a pain in his hip, I hope to recover it but I’m not sure”

Mr. Pioli’s words will soon arrive at the press conference after the 4-3 defeat against Fiorentina.

23.40 – The press conference begins.

Does the performance disappoint you?

“It was not an overall bad performance, we created without collecting what we had to. We put less attention than usual in the episodes and therefore we lost in the end.”

Do you pay for absences?

“We have not previously won by luck or lost tonight by bad luck. It depends on the episodes and it’s a shame because in the first half the team governed the game with intensity. Yes, we conceded goals but we could also have been more lucid and precise: finish it 2- 0 so it was a regret. It’s a shame because the team showed they didn’t want this defeat. “

Curva Fiesole honored her with choirs and banners.

“It’s nice to be remembered with respect and esteem after what was in Florence. But then there’s the game and we’re sorry to have lost.”

How disappointed are you with the episodes?

“When the numbers get big it means that you have some difficulties. But it is difficult for me to evaluate our start badly, it was not a superficial, light or not concentrated team. It will mean that from the next race we will do something more”.

Why did he play Gabbia and not Romagnoli?

“Romagnoli had missed the derby and only finished with us yesterday, he wasn’t at 100%. He wasn’t ready to play from the start.”

How is Tomori?

“Yesterday he had a pain in his hip, a bit strange. Today he was better but not enough to be able to play, from now to Wednesday there are still a few days left, we hope to recover it but I’m not sure.”

11.45 pm – The press conference ends.