LIVE MN – Pioli: “Tomorrow is important but not decisive for the championship. Rebic, Ballo-Touré and Florenzi recovered”

Another match following a Champions League match: are there the conditions for an important match? “Absolutely yes. The team is doing well, they are in optimal physical and mental conditions. They are ready for this derby.”

On the derby and on Ibra: “The derby is always the derby, it’s a historic match. The important thing is to be there and then the important thing would be to win it. Zlatan is a phenomenon and he continues to show it in everything he does. He’s fine, he’s found a good condition. He comes from an excellent performance against Roma, he is motivated like all his teammates “.

What does Inter have more? “Inter are the favorites because they won the last championship quite clearly and they know what it takes to keep winning. We are fine, the championship is long but it is clear that Inter are a very strong and compact team.”

What are Inter’s weaknesses? “We will try to find them tomorrow.”

Milan have not won the derby at home for 5 years. Would there be an escape by winning? “We prepare every match in order to win it, think about how we have prepared this one. The intention is absolutely to win. We are only at the beginning of the championship, it cannot be decisive for the final result. It is a very important match for our environment and for ours. people, but “it ends there”. We cannot look too far ahead “.

Is having the label of favorites a burden? “I believe that in these matches there are no favorites, the ranking no longer matters. In the derby we start from 0-0, we will have a stadium that will push us and we will have to try to play with continuity, attention and determination. We have our qualities and we want to play them from the beginning to the end of the game “.

Would going to plus 10 be a knockout blow for Milan? “The championship is too long, think of the last championship. We won the derby in the first leg, but perhaps the return leg was decisive. Tomorrow it is very important and we think about doing well.”

What has changed since the last 3-0 defeat against Inter? “We have changed, they have changed, they have changed coaches and they have changed players, taking on other important ones. They are games that are difficult to predict and to unite. We have our plan and we will try to put it on the pitch with great continuity and effectiveness.”

Is it better to face this Inter Milan or last year’s one? “I will say it tomorrow evening. They have technical, physical and tactical qualities, players who can always find the bet. We too have our own way of being on the pitch, on paper I expect a match between the two teams with the two attacks that are better off. . Defending very well will give you a chance to resolve the game. “

On the new stadium: “Just yesterday I saw the video about the new Bernabeu. Beautiful, incredible, full of technologies and an environment that can welcome the fans in the best possible way. I am proud to be part of a club that has these innovative ideas that can also make everything grow. Italian football. San Siro is history, the new stadium is the future “.

How to counter Brozovic? How are Ballo-Touré and Rebic? “Brozovic is a very important and dynamic player for them, very good at verticalising. He is to be taken into consideration if we want to dirty their plays. We must try to be a team that does not wait, that tries to be aggressive. Rebic is recovered, he did the last two training sessions with us. Florenzi also recovered, Ballo-Touré also. We will see Messias after the break. “

On positive energy: “It is believing in ourselves, playing with conviction and with confidence. Our path has been going on for almost two years, we have laid important foundations that will not collapse: from here we have to move forward step by step. We want to win again, in Italy and in Europe. , we must believe in our qualities and in our way of interpreting matches, even if obviously we will encounter difficulties. We believe in us, when you believe in what you do you have to go beyond your limits. “

Will they play Ballo-Touré and Krunic? “I have already made my choices, I am very convinced. The players know them, you will see tomorrow.”

Is this the most important match for Pioli’s Milan? “We have played many and we will play others. We like to face them, we like to face them with the utmost confidence and positivity.”

The call-up of Tonali to the national team: “It is a sign for the whole Milan environment. The club has chosen strong players, the boys are doing well. By now we are all nationals, it is a sign of growth. If we want to be strong we must have strong players, our players are growing a lot. and we can still improve, with this attitude there will certainly be more growth “.

Where can this Milan still grow? “In reading the moments of the match and understanding when a little more cunning and clarity do not make you fall into error. Tomorrow is a match at the level of the Champions League, the level is high and if you make mistakes you pay them. We will have to be even smarter. and smart. We are talking about a group that has been working together for a year and a half but many are young people and young people also need to make mistakes to grow “.

Who would you take away from Inter? “I don’t take anyone off, I bet on mine absolutely. We have the qualities to play a serious game and try to win.”

Will there be another motivational speech tomorrow? “Yes, but I always do. It’s always about figuring out which keys to touch, but for tomorrow’s game my job won’t be that difficult. What I’ve seen in these days makes me think that I’m on track, motivated and stimulated.” .

What does your team represent more: “bruises on the elbows” or “This is not a dream”? “Both. We have to be brave and fearless. We have to be and we deserve to be. If we are here with ten wins and a draw we deserved it and wanted it. It’s not a dream, it’s reality. Now we have to face it with this boldness and look for it. to win. This must be the attitude. “

How is the derby prepared? “You obviously have to have a strategy, then the emotional aspect can make even more of a difference than the tactical aspect”.

The Bergamo match as a benchmark? “Yes, absolutely. Also for the characteristics of our opponents”.

How did you live this week? “With great participation, with great concentration. To be prepared with great care and attention. The preparation is so concentrated on other things that I am not thinking about anything else, but I enjoy the half hour of pre game at the stadium. I like more coffee. or the choir Pioli is on fire? Both. The pre-game is a good moment “.

