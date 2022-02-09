LIVE MN – Primavera, Bologna-Milan (2-5)

Another great victory for Milan Primavera. Giunti’s team, therefore, can continue to believe in the Playoff dream thanks to goals from Nasti, increasingly protagonist this season: with today’s brace and the great play for Robotti’s goal, the AC Milan striker number 9, in fact, he made 14 appearances, scoring 11 goals and serving 3 assists.





93 ‘It ends here!





90 ‘Three minutes of recovery.





82 ‘Red for Stanga. Naivety of the Rossoneri defender who, already warned, intervenes on Raimondo and gets expelled.





73 ‘Penalty Bologna. Pseftis guesses the corner but not enough, Pyythia scores the second goal for the home team.





70 ‘GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! GOOOOOOOOOOL! Spectacular Gala play, which also sees the inclusion of Robotti. Conclusion of the first and fifth goals for the Rossoneri!





66 ‘GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! GOOOOOOOOOOL! Traorè displaces the goalkeeper and scores the 4-1 goal!





65 & # 39; MILAN PENALTY! Arnofoli intervenes on Chaka and an opportunity from eleven meters for the Rossoneri.





61 & # 39; Bologna opportunity: header by Cupani, Pseftis para.





60 ‘Double change in Milan: outside Alesi and Capone, inside Galal and Omoregbe.





51 ‘Yellow card for Bozzolan.





45 ‘The second half begins





Great first half of Mister Giunti’s men, who dominated the first half. After a very proactive start, the Rossoneri found the 1-0 goal in the 18th, with a southpaw from Nasti. A few minutes later the Rossoneri doubled, again thanks to the goal of the number nine. Bologna reopens everything thanks to a sleep from Pseftis, but Bagnolini decides to take a cue from the Rossoneri goalkeeper and gives Milan the 3-1 goal, signed by Nsiala.





46 ‘End of the first half.





45 ‘One minute of recovery.





42 ‘GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! GOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Bagnolini misses his grip on the development of a corner and Nsiala only has to put the ball into the goal. 3-1!





38 ‘Third card of the match: Alesi is booked.





35 ‘Stanga also warned.





30 ‘Yellow for Casadei, first yellow card of the match.





28 ‘Bologna’s goal. What Pseftis is up to … The Rossoneri goalkeeper takes too long to send the ball away, Raimondo takes advantage of it and scores the goal that reopens the match.





22 ‘GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! GOOOOOOOOOOOL! Double from Nasti: Chaka Traorè slips away to the bottom, serves the Rossoneri striker in the area who only has to put the ball on the net!





18 ‘GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Another restart of Milan led by Capone, who serves Nasti on the left and left-handed realizes the goal of the advantage!





12 & # 39; Milan is dominating up to now.





6 & # 39; On the development of a corner, Nasti tries to finish with a safe shot but Bagnolini closes the mirror of the goal.





2 ‘AC MILAN OPPORTUNITY! Restart of the Rossoneri badly wasted by Chaka Traorè, who shoots very high from an excellent position.





1 ‘Let’s go!





Friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to the direct text of Bologna-Milan, a match valid for the fourteenth day of the Primavera 1 championship. After the streak of victories interrupted by Inter and Genoa, the rossoneri of mister Giunti are ready to restart against the Emilian team. It will be a match to be experienced, stay with us, we will update you on the progress of the match!





Official formations:





BOLOGNA (4-4-2): Bagnolini; Amey, Arnofoli, Motolese, Corazza; Urbanski, Anan, Pyyhtia, Casadei; Raimondo, Rocchi.





MILAN (4-3-3): Pseftis; Coubis, Stanga, Nsiala, Bozzolan; Robotti, Di Gesù, Alesi; Traorè, Nasti, Capone. Available: Bartoccioni, Nava, Obaretin, El Hilali, Camara, Omoregbe, Bjorklund, Gala, Rossi, Piantedosi, Eletu. All: Joints.