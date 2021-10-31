LIVE MN – Roma-Milan (1-2): Ibra and Kessie for the three points. Theo sent off and will miss the derby

Seventh consecutive Serie A victory for Stefano Pioli’s Milan. The Rossoneri beat Roma thanks to goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie. Three gold points that bring the Devil back to the top of the championship. Against Inter, however, there will be Theo Hernandez, sent off in the 66th minute for a double yellow.

90 + 6 ‘- Triple whistle of Maresca! It ends here at the Olimpico: Milan beat Roma 2-1!

90 + 6 ‘- Veretout is shown a yellow card.

90 + 3 ‘- Roma goals with El Shaarawy. After being rejected by the Rossoneri defense, the ball kicks back and pierces the Rossoneri’s number one. Result on 1-2.

90 ‘- Six minutes of injury time have been allocated.

89 ‘- Mancini hit from outside the box with Tatarusanu making a corner.

87 ‘- Milan who, by virtue of the expulsion of Theo Hernandez, is closing in their own half.

83 ‘- Monumental Kjaer! Accurate header by Zaniolo from two steps from the door, but the rescue of the Danish central on the line is providential.

81 ‘- Yellow card for Kessie.

80 ‘- Change for Roma: Shomurodov for Karsdorp.

79 ‘- Zaniolo with the blow from outside the area: Tatarusanu makes the ball his own.

76 ‘- Triple change for Milan: Leao, Bennacer and Krunic leave and Tonali, Bakayoko and Romagnoli enter.

74 ‘- The newcomer and former El Shaarawy tries: his shot from 30 meters, however, is easy prey for Tatarusanu.

70 ‘- Very little is played in this fifth quarter of an hour of competition. Match broken up by fouls and substitutions.

68 ‘- Change for Roma: out Vina, in Carles Perez.

68 ‘- Change for Milan: out of Saelemaekers for Ballo-Toure.

66 ‘- Double yellow for Theo and expulsion. The French full-back will miss next week’s derby.

64 ‘- Yellow card for Tomori.

63 ‘- Change for Roma: Abraham leaves, El Shaarawy enters.

57 ‘- Change for Milan: in Giroud for Ibrahimovic.

57 ‘- GOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLL DEEEEELLLL MILAAAANNNN! KESSIE IS NOT WRONG AND RUI PATRICIO SPIAZZA! 2-0 FOR THE ROSSONERI!

55 ‘- Maresca is recalled by the VAR, but does not change his mind: it will be a penalty kick.

53 ‘- Penalty kick for Milan: Ibanez’s naive foul on Ibrahimovic.

50 ‘- A goal to Ibrahimovic for offside at the moment of Kjaer’s vertical throw was canceled. Result still at 0-1.

48 ‘- Yellow card for Mancini.

46 ‘- Change for Roma: out of Mkhitaryan for Felix Afena.

46 ‘- Let’s start once again. Possession for the team of Mr. Stefano Pioli.

A deserved advantage, that of the Rossoneri, at the end of the first half. For the moment, the bomb on a free kick by Zlatan Ibrahimovic decides in the 25th minute. In addition, a goal for the Rossoneri (to Leao, ed) was canceled due to a millimeter offside by the Swede.

45 + 1 ‘- Double whistle from Maresca: teams that go to the locker room on the result of 0-1.

45 ‘- One minute of recovery.

40 ‘- Theo Hernandez is booked.

38 ‘- Goal canceled for Leao for a previous offside by Ibrahimovic.

35 ‘- Milan who is now trying to manage the advantage with ball possession.

29 ‘- Bennacer tries from outside the box: high conclusion.

27 ‘- Yellow card for Ibrahimovic.

25 ‘- GOOOOOOLLLLL DELLLLL MILAAAAAANNNN !!! 20 METER IBRAHIMOVIC PENALTY FOOTBALL BOMB! THE BALL ENDS STRAIGHT STRAIGHT IN THE CORNER TO THE LEFT OF RUI PATRICIO! It’s 1-0 MILAN!

24 ‘- Karsdorp is booked.

21 ‘- Very high rhythms in this early game.

16 ‘- Great opportunity wasted by Ibrahimovic. The Swede is served deep by Krunic, but his left-handed punch flies high over the crossbar.

13 ‘- Rome still dangerous: after a series of rebounds in the penalty area, the ball ends on Pellegrini’s feet. Mourinho’s attacking midfielder’s shot ends just to the left of the post defended by Tatarusanu.

10 ‘- Nice cross from Calabria for Leao, who fails the volley face to face with the Giallorossi goalkeeper.

7 ‘- Yellow card for Zaniolo.

6 ‘- Milan responds with Kessie: Leao unloads on the Ivorian at the edge of the area, but his conclusion ends wide to the left of Rui Patricio.

3 ‘- Rome immediately dangerous with Vina: low cross in the center for Pellegrini who first shoots out a little.

1 ‘- Here we are. An eye on the stopwatch, then Maresca’s whistle: let’s get started! First ball of the match for the hosts.

– The two teams enter the field. Complete Giallorossi for Roma, total-white for Milan.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

ROME (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina, Cristante, Veretout, Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan, Abraham. Available: Fuzato, Boer, Kumbulla, Calafiori, Zalewski, Darboe, Afena-Gyan, El Shaarawy, Bove, Carles Perez, Shomurodov, Tripi. Annex: Mourinho.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo, Bennacer, Kessiè, Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao, Ibrahimovic. Available: Mirante, Jungdal, Conti, Romagnoli, Ballo-Toure, Kalulu, Gabbia, Bakayoko, Tonali, Maldini, Diaz, Giroud. Annex: Pegs.

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to the Olympic Stadium. There Rome by José Mourinho hosts the Milan by Stefano Pioli, back from six consecutive victories in A league. The race, remember, will be valid for the 11th day of the championship. As always, thanks to our direct text, we will tell you all the emotions of this match, minute by minute, action after action, until the final whistle. Stay with us, therefore, to stay updated on the progress of the match.