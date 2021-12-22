LIVE MN – Towards Empoli-Milan: Giroud leads the attack, Kessie possible surprise on the trocar

LIKELY LINE-UP AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo, Tonali, Bennacer, Messias, Kessie, Krunic, Giroud. Herds Pioli

13.15 – As reported by the Empoli official website, tonight’s match will be the redemptive match in official matches for Stefano Pioli – as a coach – against Empoli: 4 wins for the current Rossoneri coach (all at home), 3 draws ( all 1-1) and 5 Azzurri successes (all in Empoli). In the 6 matches at the “Castellani”, Pioli’s formations never won (1 draw and 5 defeats) and the door was always open, total of 11 goals to the passive.

13.00 – Plizzari, Kjaer, Conti, Ibrahimovic, Pellegri, Rebic and Leao: these, in particular, will be absent for Milan in tonight’s match against Empoli. A real emergency in attack, therefore, for Stefano Pioli

12.45 – “Milan without Ibra: Pioli launches Giroud to give the steering”: this morning the Corriere della Sera headline which explains that tonight against Empoli, in addition to Rebic, Leao and Pellegri, the Rossoneri will have to do without Zlatan in attack Ibrahimovic, who is forced to stop due to a knee overload. The starting center forward of Milan, who wants to restart immediately after the knockout against Napoli, will therefore be Olivier Giroud.

12.30 – According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this is the probable formation of Empoli for tonight’s match:

EMPOLI: Vicar, Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto, Parisi, Henderson, Ricci, Zurkowski, Bajrami, Cutrone, Pinamonti.

12.15 – “Pioli recovers Theo for the final sprint”: this is the title of today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport regarding Theo Hernandez’s return to the field as a starter tonight against Empoli. The former Real had missed Sunday’s match against Napoli due to fever. The Milan manager hopes that with Theo on the pitch his Milan will have an extra push to the left.

12.00 – At the Castellani di Empoli the Rossoneri’s last match of 2021 is scheduled: for the 19th matchday of Serie A, Empoli-Milan will be played. These are the Rossoneri squads available to Mister Pioli:

GOALKEEPERS

Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Castillejo, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS

Giroud, Maldini.

11.45 – Today’s edition of Tuttosport has the title this morning: “Milan lose the pieces”. There is a new forfeit at the Rossoneri in view of tonight’s match against Empoli, namely Zlatan Ibrahimovic who will be out due to an overload of his left knee. Leading the AC Milan attack will therefore be Olivier Giroud.

11.30 – “Milan, more goals are needed”: La Gazzetta dello Sport headlines this morning, explaining that tonight against Empoli, also thanks to the absence of Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud will be the center forward. After the defeat against Napoli, the Rossoneri want to restart immediately and for this we need the goals of the Frenchman who has so far only scored at San Siro this season.

11.00 – The first round for Milan in Serie A will close tonight. And the Rossoneri want – and must – finish it absolutely well. The slowdown in recent weeks, in fact, has slightly changed the Rossoneri in the enthusiasm of quality and intensity seen at the beginning of the season, but in football it takes very little to find all this: winning at the “Castellani”, recovering mental and physical energy during the Christmas holidays , return to 2022 in the best possible way and with the recoveries of the many luxury injuries.

The probable formation

The Rossoneri lose Ibrahimovic (out due to an overload on his left knee), but find Theo Hernandez again. In goal there will be Maignan, behind the defensive department formed by Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli and Theo; in the middle Tonali and Bennacer, favorite over Kessie. In front of Giroud, supported by Messias on the right, Kessie in the unprecedented position of central attacking midfielder and Krunic, favored over Saelemaekers, on the left.

Friends of Milannews.it, in view of the kick-off of Empoli-Milan scheduled at 20.45, the editorial staff of Milannews.it will keep you company with all the updates that will arrive before the match. Stay with us to not miss any news!