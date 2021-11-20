LIVE MN – Towards Fiorentina-Milan, Leao and Ibrahimovic from 1 ‘

LIKELY AC MILAN LINE-UP (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Kessiè, Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao, Ibrahimovic.

17.12 – There are 81 precedents between Fiorentina and Milan at the Franchi stadium: 31 victories for the Viola against 26 for the Rossoneri (24 draws). In general it is 163º Fiorentina-Milan in Serie A: the Devil far ahead with 74 wins to 44 (44 even draws).

16.45 – AC Milan could become the second team in Serie A history to win sixteen away games in a single calendar year (after Napoli’s 18 in 2017), at the moment they are on par with Juve’s fifteen away wins in 2018.

16.33 – In view of the Franchi match, La Gazzetta dello Sport focuses on one of the many challenges in the match that awaits this evening, the one between Bonaventura and Tonali. “Technique, race and intensity, Jack and Sandro at high tension”, writes the rosea, who then adds: “Fiorentina focuses on a high pace and the viola midfielder will lead the pressing: this is how Italian beat the Rossoneri with Spezia last season and he will try again. The Milan midfielder has become a total player: he takes charge of the start of the action but he also raises the center of gravity to try to win back the ball quickly. “

16.10 – Tonight’s Fiorentina-Milan referee will be the 40-year-old Marco Guida from the Torre Annunziata section, who has already directed Pioli’s team on the first day of the championship (Sampdoria-Milan 0-1 on 23 August). A total of 28 previous Rossoneri with the Campania whistle: 13 wins, 8 draws and 7 defeats. To assist him will be the linesmen Tolfo and Vono as well as the fourth official Piccinini; Massa will be at the VAR, assisted by Ranghetti.

15.46 – In Florence there is an air of big match for the arrival of leaders Milan. At the Franchi, in fact, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, there will be 32 thousand spectators (over 1,200 AC Milan supporters). A full house that says a lot about the importance of tonight’s challenge, a cross between two ambitious teams who play excellent football.

15.22 – The return to the championship is approaching after the break for the national team, with Milan facing the Italian’s Fiorentina. Among the Rossoneri there will be two former Viola: Ante Rebic and Ciprian Tatarusanu. The Croatian made his Serie A debut with Fiorentina, while the Romanian goalkeeper played for three seasons with Fiorentina, making his first 81 Serie A appearances with Viola.

15.04 – Here is the Fiorentina formation that the Italian coach could field in the match against Milan, scheduled for tonight (kick-off at 20:45) at the Franchi stadium. Terracciano in goal, then a back four formed by Odriozola, Venuti, Igor and Biraghi; in the middle of the field the Bonaventura-Torreira-Castrovilli trio, with Callejon and Saponara in support of Vlahovic.

14.41 – Tonight Milan will cross their path with the referee Marco Guida for the 33rd time in history. In the 32 previous matches with the Campania whistle, the Rossoneri have obtained 15 wins, 9 draws and 8 defeats. All in all, the balance is positive. Tomorrow’s match will be crucial for both teams’ standings ambitions.

14.20 – Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has not been called up for tonight’s delicate match against Fiorentina. The English central, as learned from our editorial team, accused a discomfort in the hip after a blow taken in training, a problem that will be evaluated in these days. Bad news, therefore, for Stefano Pioli, who will not be able to count on one of the most important players of the team.

13.40 – Tomori’s absence is very bad news, but Messias’s return to the squad is certainly a happy note. The Brazilian, therefore, returns to Stefano Pioli’s disposal after more than a month, that is after the match in Bergamo against Atalanta (it was 3 October) in which he took over from Brahim Diaz around half an hour of the second half. Milan find an important pawn, a wild card in the attack that can guarantee the coach more solutions.

13.20 – The list of unavailable players is expanding after the physical problem accused by Tomori which will prevent the English center from playing in Florence. Mister Pioli, in addition to the defender, will have to do without other highly successful players, such as goalkeeper Mike Maignan and full-back Calabria. Out pure Rebic, another pillar of the Rossoneri team. Finally, Conti, Castillejo and Daniel Maldini were out of the squad, for a total of eight players.

13.00 – These are Pioli’s squads for the match against Fiorentina:

GOALKEEPERS: Desplanches, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS: Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Kjær, Romagnoli.

MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS: Giroud, Ibrahimović, Leão, Pellegri.

