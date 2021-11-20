LIVE MN – Towards Fiorentina-Milan: Pioli loses Tomori and Rebic, there is Ibrahimovic from 1 ‘

LIKELY AC MILAN LINE-UP (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Kessiè, Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao, Ibrahimovic.

13.40 – Tomori’s absence is very bad news, but Messias’s return to the squad is certainly a happy note. The Brazilian, therefore, returns to Stefano Pioli’s disposal after more than a month, that is after the match in Bergamo against Atalanta (it was 3 October) in which he took over from Brahim Diaz around half an hour of the second half. Milan find an important pawn, a wild card in the attack that can guarantee the coach more solutions.

13.20 – The list of unavailable players is expanding after the physical problem accused by Tomori which will prevent the English center from playing in Florence. Mister Pioli, in addition to the defender, will have to do without other highly successful players, such as goalkeeper Mike Maignan and full-back Calabria. Out pure Rebic, another pillar of the Rossoneri team. Finally, Conti, Castillejo and Daniel Maldini were out of the squad, for a total of eight players.

13.00 – These are Pioli’s squads for the match against Fiorentina:

GOALKEEPERS: Desplanches, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS: Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Kjær, Romagnoli.

MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS: Giroud, Ibrahimović, Leão, Pellegri.

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to the direct textual approach to Fiorentina-Milan scheduled for tonight at the Franchi in Florence. Great expectations for a very important challenge for the Rossoneri, who after the draw obtained in the derby will have the task of giving continuity to the performances shown so far in the league.