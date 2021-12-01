LIVE MN – Towards Genoa-Milan, the official formations

19.20 – Here are the official formations of Genoa-Milan, a match that will be valid for the 15th day of Serie A:

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Masiello, Vasquez; Ghiglione, Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella, Cambiaso; Bianchi, Ekuban. All .: Shevchenko.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Pioli.

19.14 – Milan arrived in Marassi in these moments.

19.10 – Tonight Milan will cross their path with that of Andriy Shevchenko, now Genoa coach. In his career as a footballer, Sheva was a great in Carlo Ancelotti’s Milan. For the Ukrainian, 175 goals have been scored with the Rossoneri shirt in 322 games played. This loot puts him in the second place of all-time scorers in the history of the Devil, behind Gunnar Nordhal.

18.42 – Mauro Tassotti, assistant coach of Genoa, spoke to Sky Sport 24 making a comparison between Stefano Pioli and Carlo Ancelotti: “They are similar in character, they are two calm coaches who address the team calmly and with explanations. I have never heard Pioli rant or take it out on anyone in particular. Being close to the Pioli team helped her a lot to grow ”.

18.21 – The next will be Franck Kessie’s 200th appearance with the AC Milan shirt in all competitions. His only goal against Genoa in Serie A came right at Ferraris on a penalty kick in October 2019.

17.58 – Milan have scored exactly two goals in each of their last three away games against Genoa in Serie A; only once did he score at least two goals in four matches in a row at the Grifone between 1932 and 1935.

17.33 – Genoa-Milan will be broadcast in Italy by DAZN and Sky Sport. On the Rossoneri channels, on the other hand, the appointment is with Milan TV’s Matchday, available by subscription on Sky (channel 230), within the schedule of DAZN or Amazon Prime Video Channels. The live broadcast of the Rossoneri pre-match will open at 19.30, until it gets close to the kick-off of Marassi. At the end, space for hot interviews and the press conference of Mister Pioli.

17.12 – Speaking on Sky Sport, Giuseppe Galderisi said on Genoa-Milan tonight: “It’s a delicate match for Milan. The Rossoneri have a great team identity and great unity, but tonight they have to give an important answer after the two defeats. . Playing in Genoa is never easy, those are tricky games. Milan must play their game and take advantage of his qualities. For Sheva it will certainly be a special evening, but after the initial emotion he will do everything to make a great game. Messias? The strength of this Milan is the ability to exalt all the players in the squad. With his imagination, the Brazilian, who at this moment feels strong, can hurt Genoa. “

16.40 – In a few hours, Genoa-Milan will start. A particular match for Andriy Shevchenko, the Ligurian coach, given his glorious past in the Rossoneri as a player. Looking at the Genoa squad, we realize that tonight the 3 players who have scored the most in the league will be missing. In fact, Mattia Destro (6 goals), Domenico Criscito (5 goals) and Mohamed Fares (2 goals) will be absent. In total, the rossoblùs scored 17 goals (in 14 games), 13 of which the players just mentioned.

16.17 – Mauro Tassotti, assistant coach of Genoa, spoke to Sky Sport 24 also making a comparison between Ibrahimovic and Shevchenko: “I think they are two players so strong and great that they could certainly have played together. They have different characteristics but Ibra can adapt to everything, he has so much class that he could have made Sheva score many goals, that he would not have needed since he scored so many goals anyway. Perhaps with Ibra he could have done even more ”.

15.44 – Tonight Stefano Pioli’s Milan play an important match against Genoa of former Rossoneri flag Andriy Shevchenko. The last 10 precedents between the two teams all concern league matches and the balance sheet smiles at the Rossoneri: 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 defeats. After 2 defeats in a row in Serie A, the Rossoneri need to regain the 3 points to at least maintain their gap from leaders Napoli, still engaged today in Sassuolo.

15.40 – Claudio Raimondi, journalist of Sport Mediaset, spoke about the Rossoneri and about tonight’s match against Genoa. In the report aired on the news, Raimondi said: “Messias will be in his first match tonight with Milan with Krunic in the middle of the frontline and Saelemaekers who will change lanes and act on the left. Behind them will act Tonali and Kessie given the labyrinth that has afflicted Bennacer. We must return to lock the door with the defense that will find Tomori the owner with Kalulu instead of the unavailable Calabria. Ibrahimovic will play in front of and will hunt for his 90th goal with Milan ”.

14.39 – The Rossoneri are unbeaten in the matches played at Genoa since 25 October 2016 (3-0 for the Ligurians on that occasion). In the last 4 games played against Grifone at the Ferraris stadium, the Rossoneri have collected 3 wins and a draw.

14.30 – Mauro Tassotti, Genoa assistant coach, spoke to Sky Sport 24 commenting on tonight’s match scheduled with Milan: “At the moment I don’t think about the past but it will be inevitable not to think about it. We have to think about our ranking and our race. It is clear that when we take the field and see our former teammates again, there may be some emotion. The colors and the Milan shirt will never be enemies but tonight we will do everything to complicate his life “.

14.01 – The referee of the match will be Juan Luca Sacchi. The whistle from the Marches is in second direction with the Rossoneri in his career. In the only precedent, the Rossoneri lost 1-2 against Sassuolo. It was April 21 of this year.

13.27 – Andriy Shevchenko has called up 24 for the match scheduled for tonight in Marassi between Genoa and Milan. Below is the complete list: Badelj, Bani, Behrami, Bianchi, Biraschi, Buksa, Cambiaso, Ekuban, Galdames, Ghiglione, Hernani, Marchetti, Masiello, Melegoni, Pandev, Portanova, Rovella, Sabelli, Semper, Sirigu, Sturaro, Toure , Vanheusden, Vasquez.

13.15 – Here is the probable formation of Genoa: Sirigu; Biraschi, Masiello, Vasquez; Sabelli, Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella, Cambiaso; Bianchi, Ekuban.

10.48 – There are a total of seven unavailable for Milan for the match, valid for the fifteenth day of Serie A, scheduled for tonight against Genoa. The last of the Rossoneri injuries due to labyrinthitis is Ismael Bennacer, who will not be from the trip to Liguria as well as Plizzari, Calabria, Rebic, Castillejo and Giroud. Disqualified Romagnoli instead after the red remedied in the match against Sassuolo.

10.26 – Stefano Pioli has announced the list of Rossoneri squads for tonight’s match at Genoa. Ismael Bennacer is not present in the list: according to what was learned by the Milannews.it editorial team, the Algerian midfielder will not be available as he is struggling with labyrinthitis.

10.18 – These are Stefano Pioli’s squads for tonight’s match against Genoa:

GOALKEEPERS: Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS: Ballo-Touré, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS: Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini, Pellegri.

10.08 – In view of tonight’s match against Genoa, Stefano Pioli will give a rest to Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao who will therefore start from the bench: in their place space from the first minute to Junior Messias (first as a starter in the Rossoneri shirt) and Rade Krunic. The Corriere della Sera reports this morning and also reports that Alexis Saelemaekers will complete the trio of attacking midfielders behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

10.00 – With Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic absent due to injury and with Pietro Pellegri who continues to be unconvincing when called into question, tonight against Genoa it will once again be up to Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lead the Rossoneri attack. The Swede has been playing a lot in recent weeks and has also returned from the 90 ‘played on Sunday against Sassuolo, but once again he is needed against Sheva’s Grifone. This morning was reported by Tuttosport who explained that Ibra will be forced to work overtime in a match that Milan must win at all costs after the two consecutive defeats in the league against Fiorentina and Sassuolo.

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, in view of the kick-off of Genoa-Milan scheduled at 20.45, the editorial staff of Milannews.it will keep you company with all the updates that will come from the retreats of the two teams in Genoa. Stay with us to not miss any news !!!