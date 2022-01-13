LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Genoa: Giroud and Rebic from the start, chance for Maldini

– Probable Milan formation: Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Maldini, Rebic, Giroud. All: Pegs.

16.53 – Ac Milan have won a total of 5 editions of the Italian Cup. The Rossoneri won the trophy for the first time in 1967, also repeating themselves in 1972, 1973 and 1977. The last triumph dates back to 2003, when Milan managed to beat Roma 1-4 in the final.

16.31 – Milan have passed the first knockout round of the Coppa Italia twelve times in a row. Last season the Rossoneri prevailed on Torino after the penalty shots, as well as in 2020 when the grenades were beaten 4-2 in extra time.

16.13 – The last Milan-Genoa played in the Italian Cup dates back to September 1982. On that occasion the Rossoneri won 3-2 against the Rossoblu, thanks to a brace scored by Jordan and a goal by Serena.

15.54 – Looking at the scoreboard of the Italian Cup, we know that the winner of tonight’s match at the Meazza will face the winner of Lazio-Udinese in the quarter-finals on 9 February. That too, as well as today’s challenge, will be a straight match.

15.39 – Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri are the team that scored the most goals from direct free-kick (4) in the five major European leagues. Furthermore, Genoa and Milan are the two teams that have won the highest number of tackles in the current Serie A: 219 the Ligurians and 216 the Rossoneri (Opta).

15.23 – There are 5 precedents in the Italian Cup between Milan and Genoa, reports Opta, all played between 1937 and 1985: the balance speaks of 2 Rossoneri victories, 2 draws and 1 Rossoblù victory. Furthermore, in each of the previous ones, both teams scored with a total of 9 goals scored to 8. The last match of the Coppa Italia played between the two teams at AC Milan dates back to 5 September 1982: fifth day of the phase in the groups, AC Milan win 3-2 with a brace from Joe Jordan and a goal from Aldo Serena. The last precedent ever, however, was in August 1985: a 2-2 draw for Milan, an own goal by Mileti and a goal by Virdis.

15.00 – Tonight an opportunity to put minutes in the legs for Ante Rebic, who returns to the starting line after almost three months from the last time. Ante has been unleashed from January onwards, in fact, of his 23 Serie A goals, since he arrived at Milan in the summer of 2019, only two have been scored in the first rounds: the remaining 21 have been distributed in the two groups of return played (11 and 10 goals respectively).

14.40 – The match will be broadcast live, kick-off at 21:00, in the clear on Canale 5 with commentary by Riccardo Trevisani and technical commentary by Roberto Cravero. It will also be possible to follow it with the usual live text on MilanNews.it.

14.10 – Andriy Shevchenko will be regularly on the bench for the Coppa Italia match, reports TMW. The Genoa coach has recovered, he tested negative in the last test to detect Covid-19 and today he will direct the team against Milan valid for the round of 16.

13.39 – This is the referee team for tonight’s match at San Siro:

Referee: Aureliano

Assistants: Alassio – De Meo

IV: Rapuano

VAR: Prontera

AVAR: Priests

13.28 – With the recoveries of Fikayo Tomori and Ciprian Tatarusanu, both “negativized” by Covid, the list of unavailable among the Rossoneri is thinning: against Genoa there will be no Kessie, Bennacer, Ballo-Touré (the three are in the African Cup) , Ibrahimovic (suspended), Pellegri (injured), Castillejo, Calabria and Romagnoli (positive).

13.20 – The probable of Milan: Maignan; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Maldini, Rebic, Giroud. All: Pegs.

Friends and friends of MilanNews.it, in view of the kick-off of Milan-Genoa scheduled at 21:00, our editorial staff will keep you company with all the updates that will arrive before this Italian Cup match. Stay with us to not miss any news!