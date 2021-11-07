LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Inter: surprise Diaz instead of Saelemaekers, there is Ibrahimovic from the first minute

LIKELY LINE-UP AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Tourè; Tonali, Kessié; Brahim Diaz, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

15.00 – Milan begins to warm up the voice for tonight’s derby – match that will be valid for the twelfth day of Serie A. And at San Siro there will certainly be a spectacular setting, given that, as our editorial team has learned, about one hundred members of the Curva Sud are at work since this morning to set up the choreography (which will be exhibited on the three rings of the blue sector). It promises to be an evening of fire.

14.50 – These are the squads of Mr. Pioli for tonight’s Derby:

GOALKEEPERS: Jungdal, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS: Ballo-Touré, Calabria, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS: Giroud, Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini, Pellegri, Rebić.

14.30 – AC Milan arrive at the match against Inter with 31 points and a lead in the standings to maintain. In the last five matches, Stefano Pioli’s team has scored fifteen points, reaching the seventh consecutive victory against Roma in Serie A. Thirteen goals scored while those conceded seven.

Friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to the direct textual approach to the derby scheduled for tonight at San Siro against Inter. Great expectations for a very important challenge for the Rossoneri, who after the draw against Porto in the Champions League will have the task of giving continuity to the performances shown so far in the league.