LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Inter, the official formations: Diaz, Krunic and Leao behind Ibrahimovic

LINE-UP MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Tourè; Tonali, Kessié; Brahim Diaz, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

19.43 – San Siro begins to fill up just over an hour before the kick-off of the Milan derby. About 57 thousand spectators are expected at the Milanese stadium for what will be a great show in the stands.

19.20 – According to what was documented by Antonello Gioia, sent to Milannews.it at the San Siro Stadium, the AC Milan bus arrived at the Milanese stadium. Greeted with great enthusiasm, players will now do a short pitch inspection before the warm-up.

19.04 – The following are the official formations of Milan-Inter, Milan derby and postponement valid for the 12th day:

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Touré; Tonali, Kessié; Brahim Diaz, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Available: Mirante, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Saelemaekers, Giroud, Maldini, Pellegri, Rebić. Herds Pioli

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko., Lautaro. Available: Radu; Frog; Marco’s; Kolarov; Dumfries; D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini; Senses; Vecino; Vidal; Correa; Sanchez. Herds Inzaghi

18.50 – Another statistic on Milan and Inter, opponents this evening at San Siro. Since the beginning of 2020, Milan and Inter are the two teams that have earned the most points in the league: both 155 in 70 matches (2.2 on average).

18.20 – It’s derby time. This evening at San Siro Milan-Inter will be staged, a game with an always special flavor that this evening can be worth the upper quarters of the table. Challenge in the challenge between the two technicians, Stefano Pioli on one side and Simone Inzaghi on the other. Today’s edition of Tuttosport tells a very interesting background. The two coaches challenged each other only once as footballers, in 1997, and it was in Serie C in a Fiorenzuola-Brescello finish 1-

18.00 – This is the probable formation of Inter: (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko., Lautaro.

17.30 – Milan begins to warm up the voice for tonight’s derby – match that will be valid for the twelfth day of Serie A. And at San Siro there will certainly be a spectacular setting, given that, as we have learned from our editorial staff, about one hundred members of the Curva Sud are at work since this morning to set up the choreography (which will be exhibited on the three rings of the blue sector). It promises to be an evening of fire.

17.20 – Milan will play a Serie A Derby with at least seven points clear of Inter in the standings for the first time since November 2016, on that eve the Rossoneri from Montella had eight points more than the Nerazzurri coached by Pioli and the match ended 2 -2.

16.50 – As reported by the official Rossoneri website, Inter (30) and Milan (12) are the two teams currently in Serie A that have the longest open streak of goals in the top flight. A sign that both teams are in a state of impressive form in terms of scoring.

16.30 – Looking at Milan’s upcoming engagements, the match between the Rossoneri and Inter is absolutely noteworthy this evening. The match against the Nerazzurri team, scheduled for 8.45 pm, will be visible exclusively on DAZN.

16.10 – For tonight’s derby, Mr. Stefano Pioli has recovered Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Rebic and Pellegri. But the Rossoneri coach will have to deal with Romagnoli’s stop (for him, adductor inflammation): yet another player who is added to the list in the infirmary. Here are all the players absent for the 20:45 match at San Siro:

Maignan (injury), Plizzari (injury), Romagnoli (injury), Theo Hernandez (suspension), Castillejo (injury), Junior Messias (injury).

15.39 – It is one of the challenges in tonight’s derby match. It is the one between Tonali and Barella, midfielders and fans – respectively – of Milan and Inter. For them, therefore, the derby is also a question of jersey, of the spirit of belonging. A “duel of the heart”, writes La Gazzetta dello Sport, with a view on Qatar. Nicolò is certain of a place in Mancini’s team, Sandro hopes to win it in these months. Meanwhile, the call from the coach has arrived.

15.22 – The name of Alessio Romagnoli does not appear in Stefano Pioli’s squad list for tonight’s derby. According to what our editorial team has learned, the AC Milan captain will be absent due to adductor inflammation. Therefore, the recovery times of the Rossoneri number 13 must be evaluated.

14.55 – These are the squads of Mr. Pioli for tonight’s Derby:

GOALKEEPERS: Jungdal, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS: Ballo-Touré, Calabria, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Kjær, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS: Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS: Giroud, Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini, Pellegri, Rebić.

14.30 – Milan arrive at the match against Inter with 31 points and a record in the standings to maintain. In the last five matches, Stefano Pioli’s team has obtained fifteen points, reaching the seventh consecutive victory against Roma in Serie A. The goals scored were thirteen while those conceded seven.

Friends of MilanNews.it, welcome to the direct textual approach to the derby scheduled for tonight at San Siro against Inter. Great expectations for a very important challenge for the Rossoneri, who after the draw against Porto in the Champions League will have the task of giving continuity to the performances shown so far in the league.