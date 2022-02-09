LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Lazio: Pioli still relies on Giroud. Tomori and Rebic on the bench

THE LIKELY TRAINING





MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.





17.19 – This evening, at 21:00, Milan will take the field against Lazio in a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. A dry match, which Mr. Pioli absolutely wants to face with the best formation available: this is why there will be few changes compared to Saturday’s derby. The hope of the fans is to be able to see Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori on the pitch: it is very likely that the two will find time during the match. Another player who could take over, thus finding his debut with the Rossoneri shirt, is Marko Lazetic. The very young Serbian striker, who arrived in January from the Red Star, is currently the only alternative to Olivier Giroud: also counting that Sunday for lunch there will be the important Serie A match against Sampdoria, it is probable to imagine how Pioli can give his breath away. French in the second half, thus also giving space to the number 22. Obviously everything will also depend on the progress of the match against the Biancocelesti.





16.32 – At 9 pm Milan and Lazio will take the field at San Siro for the second quarter-final of the Italian Cup. Tonight’s winner will challenge Inzaghi’s Inter in a double match. And Maurizio Sarri, for the match against the Rossoneri, should field these eleven: (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic, Leiva (Cataldi), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.





16.10 – Tonight against Lazio, in the match valid for the quarters of the Italian Cup, Brahim Diaz will have the opportunity to play the starter and try to score a goal that he has been missing for over 4 months (25 September in the match won 1-2 against Spezia ). After the initial bench in the derby on Saturday, the Spaniard will resume his place on the trocar. After a very positive start to the season, in October the positivity arrived at Covid which conditioned a lot the following months of the former Real Madrid. But now the time has come to put the bad period behind us as we have entered the climax of the football season.





16.00 – Yesterday, Mr. Pioli, interviewed by Milan TV, spoke about the Italian Cup goal as follows: “Our goal is to continue to give the maximum game by game, then the accounts are made in the end. We are in a very important moment of the season, tomorrow is from inside or outside: it is a very important challenge and we must prepare ourselves in the best possible way and continue to give our best and continue to grow. We know that difficulties will come but with the right attitudes they can be overcome ”.





15.20 – This evening, Olivier Giroud will once again lead Milan’s attack against Lazio, who will face Maurizio Sarri, his former Chelsea manager: in that season together in London (2018-2019), the two have won the Europa League, thanks above all to the 11 goals scored by the current Rossoneri center forward.





15.00 – Milan and Lazio met three times in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup: the Rossoneri passed the round on the first two occasions (2001/02 and 2011/12) and were then eliminated in 2014/15, the year in which the biancocelesti reached the Final under the guidance of Stefano Pioli. To report it is Opta.





14.40 – The probable of the opponents:





LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic, Leiva (Cataldi), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Trainer: Maurizio Sarri.





14.20 – This is the draw of the Italian Cup after Inter’s success against Roma last night:





QUARTER FINALS

Inter 2-0 Rome

Milan-Lazio – Wednesday 9 February at 21

Atalanta-Fiorentina – Thursday 10 February at 18

Juventus-Sassuolo – Thursday 10 February at 21





SEMIFINALS (outward 2 March, return 20 April)

Inter against the winner of Milan-Lazio

Winner of Juventus-Sassuolo against winner of Atalanta-Fiorentina





THE FINAL – Wednesday 11 May 2022





14.05 – Compared to the derby, Pioli will recover Ante Rebic, but not Zlatan Ibrahimovic; the Croatian, however, will sit on the bench ready to take over, while Tomori is likely to return to the game in progress after the meniscus surgery suffered thirty days ago, in order to put minutes in his legs and return to starter against Sampdoria . For the rest, the Rossoneri coach will confirm a good part of the 11 victorious in the derby, making some changes related to a conscious turnover.





