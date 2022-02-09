LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Lazio, Pioli still relies on Giroud. Tomori and Rebic …

THE LIKELY TRAINING





MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.





15.20 – This evening, Olivier Giroud will once again lead Milan’s attack against Lazio, who will face Maurizio Sarri, his former Chelsea manager: in that season together in London (2018-2019), the two have won the Europa League, thanks above all to the 11 goals scored by the current Rossoneri center forward.





15.00 – Milan and Lazio met three times in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup: the Rossoneri passed the round on the first two occasions (2001/02 and 2011/12) and were then eliminated in 2014/15, the year in which the biancocelesti reached the Final under the guidance of Stefano Pioli. To report it is Opta.





14.40 – The probable of the opponents:





LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic, Leiva (Cataldi), Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Trainer: Maurizio Sarri.





14.20 – This is the draw of the Italian Cup after Inter’s success against Roma last night:





QUARTER FINALS

Inter 2-0 Rome

Milan-Lazio – Wednesday 9 February at 21

Atalanta-Fiorentina – Thursday 10 February at 18

Juventus-Sassuolo – Thursday 10 February at 21





SEMIFINALS (outward 2 March, return 20 April)

Inter against the winner of Milan-Lazio

Winner of Juventus-Sassuolo against winner of Atalanta-Fiorentina





THE FINAL – Wednesday 11 May 2022





14.05 – Compared to the derby, Pioli will recover Ante Rebic, but not Zlatan Ibrahimovic; the Croatian, however, will sit on the bench ready to take over, while Tomori is likely to return to the game in progress after the meniscus surgery suffered thirty days ago, in order to put minutes in his legs and return to starter against Sampdoria . For the rest, the Rossoneri coach will confirm a good part of the 11 victorious in the derby, making some changes related to a conscious turnover.





