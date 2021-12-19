LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Napoli, the official formations

19.30 – Here, below, are the official formations of Milan-Napoli, a match that will be valid for the eighteenth day of Serie A.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré; Kessie, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Pioli.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Demme, Anguissa; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Petagna. Coach: Spalletti.

19.17 – In just over an hour Milan and Napoli will take the field at San Siro in the match that will be valid for the 18th matchday of Serie A. A few minutes ago, as reported by our correspondents, the Rossoneri’s bus arrived in the garage of the stadium.

18.41 – As reported by the Rossoneri’s official website in view of tonight’s match at 20.45 against Napoli at San Siro, Milan have kept a clean sheet in six of their last 10 home league games, including the most recent against Salernitana valid for the 16th. ^ matchday of Serie A 2021-2022.

18.15 – Ciccio Graziani, speaking to Mediaset’s microphones, released these words on the moment of Milan and Naples who will face each other tonight at San Siro: “Milan and Naples have had a physiological decline. The tiredness has come out and then they have had many injuries. they have very large squads from which to draw. In addition to their decline, there was also the great growth of Inter. Milan seems a bit tired, to win tonight they must take away time and space from the Napoli players. “

17.56 – The match against the Neapolitan team, scheduled at 20:45 at San Siro, will be visible live on DAZN.

17.29 – Riccardo Cucchi, journalist and historical radio commentator, expressed himself to MilanNews.it in view of Milan-Napoli: “The real advantage has Inter. It will be a wonderful match between two teams that, unfortunately, come with many absences and many limitations. We often complain about the depth of the staff, but with Milan and Napoli we see how essential it is to have a deep squad to make up for the absences. There is no team more altered than the other, I think the match will be beautiful and balanced: they are two teams that know how to play and I believe that the attacking phase will prevail over the defensive dynamics. It will be a brilliant match, in my opinion. “

17.01 – Speaking to Sky Sport, Giancarlo Padovan commented on tonight’s match between Milan and Napoli: “I expect an enigmatic match. There are many absent on both sides, so you will see how valid the alternatives of the two teams to the owners are. I am pessimistic for Milan, which are playing less well in the last month. In addition to the many absences in attack, Kessie has died in the middle of the field. Diaz has also died. badly and therefore the two teams are not satisfied with a draw which is a result that could be convenient for both “.

16.38 – In view of tonight’s match at San Siro between Milan and Naples, the Rossoneri’s official website reports this interesting statistic on the two teams: the teams of Pioli and Spalletti have in fact both scored 11 goals from inactive ball in this championship. In Serie A, only Inter and Fiorentina have done better.

16.07 – Unfortunately, Theo Hernandez has not recovered from the feverish attack he had in recent days and therefore will not be available to Stefano Pioli for tonight’s match against Napoli. The French full-back will not be on the pitch, but on Twitter he still wanted to give a boost to his teammates: “Come on guys! Come on Milan!”.

15.26 – Tonight Milan and Napoli will face each other at San Siro in the postponement of the eighteenth day of Serie A. The match between the Rossoneri and the Azzurri will be the 168th match ever while in Serie A the balance is 149 matches played. In the league the Rossoneri have obtained 32 wins and 26 draws, losing on 16 occasions.

15.05 – Here, according to Sky, is the probable formation of Napoli for tonight’s match against Milan: Ospina; Malcuit, Rrhamani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens.

14.15 – There is no good news from Milan’s retirement in view of tonight’s match against Napoli: Theo Hernandez, initially called up by Stefano Pioli, has been removed from the list of Rossoneri available for tonight’s match due to a worsening of the feverish state . Ballo-Touré will therefore be left-back.

13.32 – Pioli has not yet resolved all doubts about the formation, but the Rossoneri’s anti-Napoli eleven are beginning to take shape, waiting to understand if Theo Hernandez will be in the match. On the trocar, for example, the Rossoneri coach should rely on the Messias-Diaz-Krunic trio. The Belgian Saelemaekers, therefore, could start from the bench. As Tuttosport points out, the young winger is seen as a possible wild card that can be exploited during the race.

13.12 – In view of tonight’s match between Milan and Naples, at San Siro there will obviously be the audience of great occasions: according to what has been learned from Milannews.it, in fact, 55 thousand tickets have already been sold and therefore we are going to sell out for the challenge between the Rossoneri of Pioli and the Azzurri of Spalletti.

12.35 – If Theo Hernandez fails to play against Napoli (he has been called up, but his ownership is still to be evaluated), Fode Ballo-Touré would take the field in his place. As La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Milan could therefore face the Azzurri with a completely new defensive line. The one formed by Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli and, in fact, Ballo-Touré, in fact, would be a quartet never seen so far as the son of the emergency.

12.00 – The latest from Milanello give the odds of Theo Hernandez higher, who could take the field from the first minute in the big league match against Napoli. Evidently, the “test” done this morning at Milanello gave good indications. Stefano Pioli is seriously thinking of relying on Hernandez, one of the pillars of the Rossoneri team. Ballo-Touré is in early warning, but Pioli hopes not to have to resort – at least in that sector of the pitch – to plan B.

10.36 – There are six absences for Milan in view of the match scheduled for tonight at San Siro against Napoli. In addition to Kjaer, there will not be even Rafael Leao, Rebic, Calabria, Pellegri and Plizzari against the Neapolitans.

10.30 – These are Stefano Pioli’s squads:

GOALKEEPERS

Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Castillejo, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS

Giroud, Ibrahimović, Maldini.

10.00 – In all likelihood, Mr. Pioli will dissolve any reserve only close to the match, but the drafts coming from Milanello damage Brahim Diaz. Because the Rossoneri, against a tough and strong opponent like Napoli, need quality, flashes and plays, unpredictability. Space for the Spaniard, therefore, number ten and a man of the team’s class, a fundamental cog in the Milanista maneuver. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports it.

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, with our textual live we will keep you company until the kick-off of tonight’s match at San Siro between Milan and Naples. Stay with us to stay updated on all the latest news coming from the Rossoneri and the Azzurri team retreats !!!