LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Napoli: Theo out, plays Ballo-Touré. On the right Florenzi

This is the probable Rossoneri formation: (4-2-3-1) Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Touré; Kessie, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic.

15.26 – Tonight Milan and Napoli will face each other at San Siro in the postponement of the eighteenth day of Serie A. The match between the Rossoneri and the Azzurri will be the 168th match ever while in Serie A the balance is 149 matches played. In the league the Rossoneri have obtained 32 wins and 26 draws, losing on 16 occasions.

15.05 – Here, according to Sky, is the probable formation of Napoli for tonight’s match against Milan: Ospina; Malcuit, Rrhamani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens.

14.15 – There is no good news from Milan’s retirement in view of tonight’s match against Napoli: Theo Hernandez, initially called up by Stefano Pioli, has been removed from the list of Rossoneri available for tonight’s match due to a worsening of the feverish state . As a left-back, there will therefore be Ballo-Touré.

13.32 – Pioli has not yet resolved all doubts about the formation, but the Rossoneri’s eleven anti-Naples are beginning to take shape, waiting to understand if Theo Hernandez will be in the match. On the trocar, for example, the Rossoneri coach should rely on the Messias-Diaz-Krunic trio. The Belgian Saelemaekers, therefore, could start from the bench. As Tuttosport points out, the young winger is seen as a possible wild card that can be exploited during the race.

13.12 – In view of tonight’s match between Milan and Naples, at San Siro there will obviously be the audience of great occasions: according to what has been learned from Milannews.it, in fact, 55 thousand tickets have already been sold and therefore we are going to sell out for the challenge between the Rossoneri of Pioli and the Azzurri of Spalletti.

12.35 – If Theo Hernandez fails to play against Napoli (he has been called up, but his ownership is still to be evaluated), Fode Ballo-Touré would take the field in his place. As La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Milan could therefore face the Azzurri with a completely new defensive line. The one formed by Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli and, in fact, Ballo-Touré, in fact, would be a quartet never seen so far as the son of the emergency.

12.00 – The latest from Milanello give the odds of Theo Hernandez higher, who could take the field from the first minute in the big league match against Napoli. Evidently, the “test” done this morning at Milanello gave good indications. Stefano Pioli is seriously thinking of relying on Hernandez, one of the pillars of the Rossoneri team. Ballo-Touré is in early warning, but Pioli hopes not to have to resort – at least in that sector of the pitch – to plan B.

10.36 – There are six absences for Milan in view of the match scheduled for tonight at San Siro against Napoli. In addition to Kjaer, against the Neapolitans there will not even be Rafael Leao, Rebic, Calabria, Pellegri and Plizzari.

10.30 – These are Stefano Pioli’s squads:

GOALKEEPERS

Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Castillejo, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS

Giroud, Ibrahimović, Maldini.

10.00 – In all likelihood, Mr. Pioli will dissolve any reserve only close to the match, but the drafts coming from Milanello damage Brahim Diaz. Because the Rossoneri, against a tough and strong opponent like Napoli, need quality, flashes and plays, unpredictability. Space for the Spaniard, therefore, number ten and a man of the team’s class, a fundamental cog in the Milanista maneuver. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports it.

