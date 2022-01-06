LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Rome, the latest teams: Gabbia and Kalulu in the middle. Favorite Giroud over Ibra

LIKELY LINE-UP AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Diaz, Saelemaekers; Giroud. Coach: Pioli.

15.10 – There are 10 unavailable among the Rossoneri for the match against Roma: Tatarusanu and four other players not communicated by the Rossoneri club due to the positivity at Covid-19, Kessie, Bennacer and Ballo-Toure because they have been called up by their national teams for the Cup. Africa and Kjaer and Pellegri, unavailable due to injury.

14.45 – This is the probable formation of Roma for tonight’s match against Milan: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham. Coach: Mourinho.

14.19 – Tonight’s match at 18.30 between Milan and Rome will be refereed by Daniele Chiffi, 37 years old from Padua. In his career Chiffi has directed the Rossoneri on 4 occasions. The balance sheet is Milan’s 2 victories, one draw and one defeat. At the VAR there will be Gianluca Aureliano.

13.43 – Milan, as our editorial team has learned, will not issue the squad list for the match against Roma today.

13.30 – Milan-Rome will be the 193rd match among clubs in official matches. 192 previous matches, 51 Giallorossi successes, 59 draws, 82 Rossoneri affirmations. By restricting the count to the Maximum Division, the number of past matches is reduced to 177 with 46 wins for Roma, 53 all, 78 for Milan. Away, in the top division, 88 games: 20 wins for Roma, 20 draws, 48 ​​wins for Milan.

13.09 – Speaking on Sky Sport, Giancarlo Padovan spoke about Milan. These are his words: “Milan have often been in an emergency and this should be remembered when evaluating the results of a coach. He is used to but has also paid for these absences. The pandemic is compounded by the absences of players in the African Cup and they are important players. This is a championship conditioned by these absences “

12.43 – Rui Patricio, Roma goalkeeper, has accused of back problems in the last few hours and for this reason his presence against Milan was in doubt, but the Portuguese player will grit his teeth and therefore he will be in the Giallorossi goalposts. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the second Roma defender Fuzato is out as a positive for Covid.

12.28 – Today’s check gave negative results for the whole team group which in recent days has been in contact with the five positives. As we learn from Milan, therefore, Ciprian Tatarusanu and four other anonymous players remain in isolation.

12.00 – AC Milan announces that all the players tested today tested negative for Covid-19. In the coming days, close monitoring with tampons will continue according to indications provided by local health authorities (acmilan.com)

11.53 – Tonight against Roma, it will be up to Brahim Diaz again to act behind the Rossoneri center forward: after an excellent start to the season, the Spaniard was stopped by Covid and from there he stopped shining. Stefano Pioli, however, has a lot of faith in him and is convinced that he will soon be decisive again as in the first two months of the championship: “In the last few games Diaz suffered a little, but I found him perky. The decisive player at the beginning of the year will be back.” the words of the Rossoneri coach yesterday at the press conference.

11.21 – In view of tonight’s match against Roma, among Stefano Pioli’s training doubts there is also one in attack where Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic play a starting shirt as center-forward: in the ballot between the two he is ahead the French.

11.09 – The team, as learned from our editorial team, this morning – in the light of yesterday’s three positives – underwent a further check. Swab results are expected within the day.

10.38 – Without Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer involved in the Africa Cup, the keys to the Rossoneri midfield will be in the hands of Sandro Tonali tonight against Roma. At his side should be Rade Krunic, who is ahead of Tiemoué Bakayoko.

Friends and friends of Milannews.it, in view of the kick-off of Milan-Roma scheduled at 18:30, our editorial team will keep you company with all the updates that will arrive before the match. Stay with us to not miss any news!