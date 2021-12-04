LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Salernitana: Kessie and Bakayoko in midfield. Pellegri towards the first as owner

LIKELY LINE-UP AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Pellegri. Coach: Stefano Pioli.

10.45 – Although the list of players called up has not been released, the first rumors leaked in the Salernitana house. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb.com, a few hours after the match against Milan, the grenade infirmary is increasingly crowded. In fact, Gondo, Strandberg, Ruggeri, Mamadou Coulibaly and Gagliolo stop. The only good news for Colantuono is the recovery of Ribery, while in extremis Obi could sit on the bench despite having reduced autonomy.

10.30 – Here are the Rossoneri at the disposal of Mister Pioli:

GOALKEEPERS

Maignan, Mirante, Tătărușanu.

DEFENDERS

Ballo-Touré, Conti, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernández, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori.

MIDFIELDERS

Bakayoko, Bennacer, Díaz, Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Saelemaekers, Tonali.

FORWARDS

Ibrahimović, Leão, Maldini, Pellegri.

10.15 – Possible new line-up for Milan in today’s match against Salernitana. “It’s Pellegri’s turn to do Ibra”, headlines Corriere dello Sport this morning: the young striker, in fact, for the first time this season, could start from the first minute in the middle of the Rossoneri attack. Ibrahimovic could therefore rest (at least initially) in view of the Champions League match against Liverpool.

10.00 – According to what was communicated by Milan, mister Colantuono’s Salernitana will become the 40th opponent met by Stefano Pioli in Serie A. So far the Emilian coach has not only achieved successes against Carpi, Messina and Reggina in the Italian top league.

09.45 – As reported by ussalernitana1919.it, Stefan Strandberg underwent a minor surgery due to an abdominal hernia. The athlete will take a short rest before resuming training.

09.30 – La Gazzetta dello Sport on newsstands this morning dedicates ample space on the front page to today’s races that will see the top five teams in the standings as protagonists. “Scudetto bet”, is the title of the rosea, who then adds: “Rich Saturday: two big matches and an overtaking Devil”. Speaking of the Rossoneri, Gazza writes: “Milan are looking for primacy with the last one. And buy”.

09.15 – “Sabato Scudetto” is the title of Corriere dello Sport on the front page in view of today’s races. “All the first five on the field”, adds the Roman daily, thus highlighting the importance of the championship round scheduled for this morning. The well-known sports newspaper of the capital also focuses on the Rossoneri: “Milan aims to overtake, it’s Pellegri’s time. Salernitana to beat: Pioli spares Ibrahimovic for Liverpool. Kjaer operated: season over”.

09.00 – Tuesday is Milan-Liverpool, today there is Milan-Salernitana. And a great team has to think one game at a time trying, if possible, to win them all: “We got used to these close encounters, we have our timing. Times are always short, but we have We studied our opponents well and we had time to recover energy and prepare for this match well. “On the other hand, it is essential that the Rossoneri approach this match well: you must not make the mistakes allowed against Fiorentina and Sassuolo and it is important to give continuity to the good performance – for game and result – of Genoa. Pioli will continue in his shift to have everyone at their best for every single match this end of the year: “When it comes to turnover – the Rossoneri coach insists – it is not a turn over, which for me does not exist, for me they are all owners, it becomes inevitable: we must necessarily let the players breathe from a physical and mental point of view “.

